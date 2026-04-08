Swedish Logistic Property AB: SLP carries out extension and signs lease agreement for approximately 30,000 sqm with Essity

SLP has signed a lease agreement with Essity for approximately 22,800 square meters regarding the logistics property Tröinge 6:90, Falkenberg. The lease agreement runs for 8 years with occupancy on January 1, 2027, at the same time as the current tenant leaves the property. The annual rental value for the existing building amounts to approximately SEK 14.3 million.

SLP will also implement an extension of approximately 7,250 square meters, which is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2027. The investment amounts to approximately SEK 63 million and the lease term is the same as for the existing building. After completion, the lease agreement covers a total of approximately 30,000 square meters with a total annual rental value of SEK 18.8 million.

"The fact that we are once again signing a new lease agreement well in advance of the current tenant leaving the property demonstrates the strength of our attractive properties in strategic locations and our ability to create value through active management and enhancement," says Filip Persson, CEO of SLP.

"The new hub means that we are consolidating our logistics from four external warehouses into one. This provides clear cost savings, more efficient flows and better opportunities to plan and control the business. At the same time, it creates flexibility to scale up if necessary and gives us good conditions for future development. Falkenberg is an important hub for the hygiene and health company Essity. Baby diapers have been manufactured here since 1950 and today we produce both Libero baby diapers and TENA incontinence products. Around 320 people work at the facility, which is characterized by high competence and a broad product portfolio that reaches far beyond Sweden's borders," says Charles El Hajj, factory manager at Essity in Falkenberg.

The lease and extension are conditional on the necessary regulatory approvals. The investment is financed with own funds.

For further information, please contact:

Filip Persson, CEO of SLP, telephone: +46 733 27 27 57

About SLP - Swedish Logistic Property

Swedish Logistic Property - SLP - is a Swedish property company that acquires, develops, and manages logistic properties with sustainability in focus. Value growth is created through development of the properties which are located in Sweden's most important logistic hubs. The property portfolio comprises a lettable area of approx. 1,600,000 sqm. SLP is a partner that takes responsibility and through this creates value for both tenants as well as for the company and its shareholders. SLP's share of series B is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information about SLP: slproperty.se.