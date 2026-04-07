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WKN: A2AH7G | ISIN: FI4000198031 | Ticker-Symbol: 2QT
Tradegate
08.04.26 | 09:25
20,080 Euro
+6,47 % +1,220
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
QT GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QT GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,04020,10010:31
20,04020,10010:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.04.2026 20:00 Uhr
29 Leser
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Qt Group Oyj: Change In Qt Group's Management Team: Ann Zetterberg Appointed As Permanent Cfo

Qt Group Plc | Stock Exchange Release | April 7, 2026 at 9:00 pm EEST

Qt Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Ann Zetterberg as permanent Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 7 April 2026. Ann has served as interim CFO of Qt Group since January 2026, following the departure of former CFO Jouni Lintunen.

Ann Zetterberg brings broad international experience in finance leadership within technology-driven and growth-oriented companies. Prior to joining Qt Group, she served as CFO of IAR Systems Group AB from 2021. Her earlier experience includes CFO roles at Brighter and Accent Equity Partners, as well as experience from technology start-ups and the non-profit sector.

"Ann has had a positive impact during her interim period, and I am very pleased to welcome her permanently to the management team. Her experience in strengthening financial processes and supporting growth will be a strong asset for Qt Group," says Juha Varelius, CEO of Qt Group.

"I appreciate the opportunity to continue in this role and look forward to leading Qt Group's long-term financial development," says Ann Zetterberg.

Further information:
Juha Varelius, President and CEO, +358 9 8861 8040

About Qt Group
Qt Group (Nasdaq Helsinki: QTCOM) is a global software company, trusted by industry leaders and over 1.5 million developers worldwide to create applications and smart devices that users love. We help our customers increase productivity through the entire product development journey: from UI design to software development, optimizing embedded systems, and quality management. Our customers are in more than 70 different industries in over 180 countries. Qt Group employs some 1100 people, and its net sales in 2025 were 216.3 MEUR. To learn more, visit www.qt.io.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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