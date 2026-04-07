Qt Group Oyj: Change In Qt Group's Management Team: Ann Zetterberg Appointed As Permanent Cfo

Qt Group Plc | Stock Exchange Release | April 7, 2026 at 9:00 pm EEST

Qt Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Ann Zetterberg as permanent Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 7 April 2026. Ann has served as interim CFO of Qt Group since January 2026, following the departure of former CFO Jouni Lintunen.

Ann Zetterberg brings broad international experience in finance leadership within technology-driven and growth-oriented companies. Prior to joining Qt Group, she served as CFO of IAR Systems Group AB from 2021. Her earlier experience includes CFO roles at Brighter and Accent Equity Partners, as well as experience from technology start-ups and the non-profit sector.

"Ann has had a positive impact during her interim period, and I am very pleased to welcome her permanently to the management team. Her experience in strengthening financial processes and supporting growth will be a strong asset for Qt Group," says Juha Varelius, CEO of Qt Group.

"I appreciate the opportunity to continue in this role and look forward to leading Qt Group's long-term financial development," says Ann Zetterberg.

Further information:

Juha Varelius, President and CEO, +358 9 8861 8040

About Qt Group

Qt Group (Nasdaq Helsinki: QTCOM) is a global software company, trusted by industry leaders and over 1.5 million developers worldwide to create applications and smart devices that users love. We help our customers increase productivity through the entire product development journey: from UI design to software development, optimizing embedded systems, and quality management. Our customers are in more than 70 different industries in over 180 countries. Qt Group employs some 1100 people, and its net sales in 2025 were 216.3 MEUR. To learn more, visit www.qt.io.