

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation increased for the first time in nine months in March, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office said on Wednesday.



Consumer prices climbed 1.8 percent year-on-year in March, following the 1.4 percent rise in February.



The slight rise in inflation was largely driven by clothing and footwear costs, which grew at a faster pace of 1.4 percent annually versus a 0.7 percent increase in February. Inflation based on fuel and power also rose slightly to 4.3 percent from 4.2 percent.



Meanwhile, food prices remained stagnant, and services inflation moderated to 4.1 percent from 4.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.4 percent after a 0.1 percent rise in February.



Data also showed that the core inflation rate softened to 1.9 percent in March from 2.1 percent in the prior month. Moreover, this was the weakest inflation rate since September 2018.



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