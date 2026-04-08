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WKN: A1XDCM | ISIN: TH0481B10Z18 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
08.04.2026 11:00 Uhr
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Central Pattana Announces $3 Billion Investment to Expand Mixed-Use Developments Across Thailand

The investment will focus on large-scale, retail-led mixed-use projects integrating retail, residential, office and public spaces to create new economic districts and enhance urban connectivity under the company's "Future-Led Ecosystem" strategy.

"Our model continues to generate sustainable traffic, tenant sales and long-term asset value, while contributing to broader economic ecosystems," said CEO Wallaya Chirathivat.

A key component of the plan is the expansion of Bangkok's commercial landscape across both established and emerging central business districts. These include the Bangkok Super Core CBD - anchored by centralwOrld and Central Park in Silom-Rama IV - as well as new projects in Rama 9 and the Ladprao-Phahonyothin corridor, which is being developed into a new northern Bangkok district.

The company's flagship 'City of the Future' project, located in a northern Bangkok satellite area, will span approximately 297 acres, making it the largest development in its portfolio. The project is designed around sustainability, green space and walkable urban design, aligning with global liveability standards. Outside Bangkok, Central Pattana plans to expand in key regional growth centres including Nonthaburi and Khon Kaen, supporting decentralised economic development.

Central Pattana currently operates 142 projects nationwide, attracting more than 510 million visits annually. The company aims to increase its mixed-use developments to 33 projects by 2030, supporting over 1.5 million jobs. The company expects the projects to drive long-term recurring income growth, supported by sustained traffic and tenant sales across its portfolio. The announcement comes as Central Pattana marks its 45th anniversary, reinforcing its role as a key private-sector driver of Thailand's next phase of urban and economic development.

CentralPattana Imaginingbetterfuturesforall

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2951859/Central_Pattana_is_shaping_Thailand_s_future_cities_through_a__3B_investment.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/central-pattana-announces-3-billion-investment-to-expand-mixed-use-developments-across-thailand-302736857.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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