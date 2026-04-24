Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 24.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Miner kämpfen, entsteht in Finnland der vielleicht billigste Bitcoin Europas
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XDCM | ISIN: TH0481B10Z18 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTRAL PATTANA PCL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTRAL PATTANA PCL 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.04.2026 14:48 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CENTRAL PATTANA: Central Samui Neon Run 2026 Ignites the World--Asia's Most Electrifying Night Run You Can't Miss

SURAT THANI, Thailand, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pattana Pcl. is set to turn Samui island into one of Asia's most exciting running destinations with the return of the 'Central Samui Neon Run 2026' on 30 May 2026-a high-energy, neon-lit spectacle redefining what a running event can be. Now in its fifth year, the event has evolved into a destination-defining night run, where sport meets festival, and competition transforms into an unforgettable island experience.

Backed by a powerful alliance of public and private sector partners-including the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Samui City Municipality, and leading tourism stakeholders-the event is a bold statement in driving the festival economy and positioning Samui as a must-visit global playground for runners, travellers, and experience seekers.

Momentum continues to surge, with the 2026 edition targeting over 3,000 international participants, reflecting a growing global appetite for immersive, experience-led travel. From Europe to Australia and beyond, runners are increasingly choosing Samui not just for the race-but for the once-in-a-lifetime atmosphere.

This is not just a run-it's a Night Run & Lifestyle Festival set against the iconic shores of Chaweng Beach, where tropical beauty collides with vibrant nightlife. Under glowing neon lights and ocean breezes, participants will move through a sensory-charged course unlike anywhere else in Asia.

Runners can choose between a 10 km Mini Marathon or a 5 km Fun Run, both designed to deliver a visually stunning, high-energy journey through Samui's most dynamic district-elevated by four signature experiences:

Run the Night: Race along Chaweng Beach under the stars, with the sea on one side and the city lights on the other

Neon Playground: Immersive glow installations transform the route into a living lightscape

Festival Energy: Live performances and a beachside after-party featuring Earth, The Voice Thailand 2019 contestant.

Island Vibes: A full showcase of Samui's world-famous beach lifestyle and nightlife culture

Starting and finishing at Central Samui, the route winds through Chaweng Road and South Chaweng Beach in a vibrant loop, while festival activities kick off from 10:00 AM, building up to a 7:00 PM neon-charged race start.

Registration is open until 15 May 2026 via: https://www.runlah.com/en/csnr2026

With its bold fusion of sport, music, light, and island energy, Central Samui Neon Run 2026 is more than an event-it's a global invitation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2965174/Central_Samui_Neon_Run_2026.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/central-samui-neon-run-2026-ignites-the-worldasias-most-electrifying-night-run-you-cant-miss-302752889.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.