CENTRAL PATTANA: Central Samui Neon Run 2026 Ignites the World--Asia's Most Electrifying Night Run You Can't Miss

SURAT THANI, Thailand, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pattana Pcl. is set to turn Samui island into one of Asia's most exciting running destinations with the return of the 'Central Samui Neon Run 2026' on 30 May 2026-a high-energy, neon-lit spectacle redefining what a running event can be. Now in its fifth year, the event has evolved into a destination-defining night run, where sport meets festival, and competition transforms into an unforgettable island experience.

Backed by a powerful alliance of public and private sector partners-including the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Samui City Municipality, and leading tourism stakeholders-the event is a bold statement in driving the festival economy and positioning Samui as a must-visit global playground for runners, travellers, and experience seekers.

Momentum continues to surge, with the 2026 edition targeting over 3,000 international participants, reflecting a growing global appetite for immersive, experience-led travel. From Europe to Australia and beyond, runners are increasingly choosing Samui not just for the race-but for the once-in-a-lifetime atmosphere.

This is not just a run-it's a Night Run & Lifestyle Festival set against the iconic shores of Chaweng Beach, where tropical beauty collides with vibrant nightlife. Under glowing neon lights and ocean breezes, participants will move through a sensory-charged course unlike anywhere else in Asia.

Runners can choose between a 10 km Mini Marathon or a 5 km Fun Run, both designed to deliver a visually stunning, high-energy journey through Samui's most dynamic district-elevated by four signature experiences:

Run the Night: Race along Chaweng Beach under the stars, with the sea on one side and the city lights on the other

Neon Playground: Immersive glow installations transform the route into a living lightscape

Festival Energy: Live performances and a beachside after-party featuring Earth, The Voice Thailand 2019 contestant.

Island Vibes: A full showcase of Samui's world-famous beach lifestyle and nightlife culture

Starting and finishing at Central Samui, the route winds through Chaweng Road and South Chaweng Beach in a vibrant loop, while festival activities kick off from 10:00 AM, building up to a 7:00 PM neon-charged race start.

Registration is open until 15 May 2026 via: https://www.runlah.com/en/csnr2026

With its bold fusion of sport, music, light, and island energy, Central Samui Neon Run 2026 is more than an event-it's a global invitation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2965174/Central_Samui_Neon_Run_2026.jpg

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