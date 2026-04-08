Cyviz AS announces the launch of its enhanced software platform, marking a milestone in the company's strategic transition toward becoming a technology- and platform-led company.

The Cyviz Software Platform helps organizations monitor, manage, and optimize complex AV and IoT environments through a single, unified software layer.

Across industries such as energy, defense, transportation, consulting, and large enterprise environments, organizations increasingly rely on complex, multivendor technology ecosystems to support critical operations. These are often managed using fragmented tools, resulting in limited visibility, higher operational risk, and reactive maintenance.

Cyviz' platform addresses this challenge by unifying monitoring and management across technologies, vendors, and locations. With real-time insights, proactive alerts, and centralized control, organizations can move from reactive incident handling to more predictable and resilient operations.

"Many organizations are struggling with the lack of one unified operational view," says Espen Gylvik, CEO at Cyviz. "Ours is designed for greater control, confidence, and predictability in environments where reliability is critical."

Value for Customers and Partners

For customers, the platform delivers a single operational view across AV and IoT environments, helping reduce operational risk, improve reliability, and support predictable operations in mission-critical settings.

For system integrators and managed service partners, the platform provides a scalable foundation for standardized delivery, remote operations, and lifecycle services. Designed for multivendor and multitenant environments, it enables partners to move beyond project-based delivery toward repeatable service models and recurring revenue streams.

"We built this to solve real operational challenges for customers, while enabling our partners to scale services in a predictable and repeatable way," says Gylvik.

Built on Real World Experience

While many monitoring tools focus on individual parts of the technology stack, Cyviz brings AV and IoT together in a single platform. The result is operational breadth and maturity shaped by years of experience delivering and supporting some of the world's most demanding environments.

Developed in close collaboration with customers and partners, the Cyviz Software Platform is designed as a long-term platform rather than a point solution.

Supporting Cyviz' Growth Strategy

The launch represents a key pillar in Cyviz' long-term strategy to complement its project-based business with scalable, software-driven services and recurring revenue models.

The Cyviz Software Platform will be officially launched on 16 April 2026 and introduced to the market through global digital events. Sign up

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260408825359/en/

Contacts:

Meylin Loo, Head of Communications

Meylin.Loo@cyviz.com