Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Goldstorm Metals Corp. (TSXV: GSTM) (FSE: B2U) ("Goldstorm" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged Fathom Geophysics to conduct an independent review of the results of the 2025 geophysical programs, including both Induced Polarization (IP) and Magnetotelluric (MT) surveys completed over the Copernicus Zone at its 100% owned Crown Property (the "Property).

The Copernicus Zone hosts very prospective drill targets within an area measuring approximately 1.2 kilometres north-south by 800 metres (m) east-west, centrally located on the roughly 16,000-hectare Crown Property. The property is strategically located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, immediately south of Seabridge Gold's KSM Project and Newmont's Brucejack Mine. Click to view: Crown location map.

Daniel Core of Fathom Geophysics commented on the results of his analysis: "The geophysical data at Copernicus indicate the area has potential for porphyry copper mineralization. The area hosts a 700 m x 400 m chargeability anomaly in relatively resistive rocks on the three westernmost lines, and the anomaly remains open to the west. The magnetic data show that the area is structurally complex at the intersection of NW and NE-trending features, and the IP results indicate a potential buried intrusion on the west side of the IP survey area. A 500-m-long chargeability anomaly on the most eastern line, that is coincident with a magnetic structure, suggests that a second system may be present."

Ken Konkin, P. Geo., President and CEO, stated: "We are pleased to announce the first five proposed drill holes of Phase 1 at the Crown Project. We plan to launch the first set of three HQ and NQ2 drill holes targeting the Copernicus and Orion Spine Porphyry targets as our highest priority (see Figure 1). The holes may be drilled to depths of as much as 800 m to test the extent of the IP chargeability anomalies, and will be wide-spaced in order to fast-track the strongest looking mineralized areas (see Figure 2). In addition to drilling at Orion Spine, we plan to drill the Delta West target, discovered by our reconnaissance crew last season, where a grab sample yielded over 39 g/t gold from a shear hosted quartz vein containing fine-grained pyrite. As well, samples from numerous sub-parallel structures over a 500 m x 800 m gossanous area returned significant gold values. Delta West is located ten kilometers directly south of the Valley of the Kings Gold Deposit at the Brucejack Mine. All proposed drill holes have been plotted on various types of enhanced images that highlight the IP chargeability and geological interpretations completed by our field crews. We have utilized high-resolution WorldView-3 Multispectral Images obtained at the end of the 2025 field season that demonstrate various types of alteration and iron oxidation associated with various styles of mineralization and their associated alteration assemblages (Figure 3). These images have greatly enhanced our geological interpretations and aided in drill targeting. The re-interpretation of all geophysical data also supports the 'Thrust Fault Model' extending southward beyond the Treaty Creek and KSM Deposit models as shown in the cross section below (Figure 2)."

Figure 1. Plan Map - Copernicus Zone and Delta West Drill Targets

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Figure 2. Cross Section - Copernicus Zone Planned Drill Holes

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Mr. Konkin Continued: "We thank Mr. Daniel Core for a comprehensive and detailed "next level" analysis of the magnetic and IP data we collected. His interpretation of the historical magnetic data reinforced our understanding of the structural complexity of this part of the Crown claims. The added information has allowed our technical team to plan drill hole orientations and depths that will sufficiently test each intended target. We expect to drill approximately 3,000 meters in the first five holes of our Phase 1 Program. Contingent on results of the preliminary work, a Phase 2 program may include up to an additional 6,000 m of drilling.

Figure 3. Plan Map - Copernicus Zone and Delta West Drill Targets & Multispectral SWIR Imagery

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Lastly, I am particularly pleased to welcome the addition of the well-known and respected geologist, Joel Ashburner to our team at Goldstorm. I have had the great fortune of working with Joel for several years at Brucejack Lake during the discovery of the Valley of the Kings deposit. We will benefit from his vast and intimate first-hand knowledge and experience of the geology and mineralization throughout the Golden Triangle. Today our geological team has become much stronger!"

Appointment of Joel Ashburner

Goldstorm Metals is pleased to announce the appointment of Joel Ashburner as Chief Geologist. Mr. Ashburner brings over 15 years of experience in the mineral exploration industry and has worked across the full project lifecycle, from grassroots target generation, through advanced exploration, to operating mines. In more recent roles, he has led multi-disciplinary teams focused on mine-outskirt and brownfields exploration at the Brucejack Project in northwest British Columbia, contributing to significant resource growth and mine life extension. Earlier in his career, he was part of the team responsible for the discovery of the Valley of the Kings deposit and later played a key role in the discovery and delineation of the Golden Marmot deposit. He was also instrumental in the discovery and advancement of new resources at Brucejack, contributing to the addition of more than 4 million ounces of gold to the mineral resource. Mr. Ashburner's experience spans projects across British Columbia, Yukon, Ontario and Australia.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

All samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption (AA) spectrometry finish. Samples over 10 ppm gold were fire assayed with gravimetric finish. All samples were analyzed by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-MS, with silver and base metal over-limits being reanalyzed by emission spectrometry. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

About Goldstorm Metals

Goldstorm Metals Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration company with a large strategic land position in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, an area that hosts some of the largest and highest-grade gold deposits in the world. Goldstorm's flagship projects, Crown and Electrum, cover an area that totals 16,469 hectares over 6 concessions, of which 5 are contiguous. The Crown Project is situated directly south of Seabridge Gold's KSM gold-copper deposits and Newmont Corporation's Brucejack/Valley of the Kings gold mine. Electrum, also located in the Golden Triangle of BC, is situated directly between Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Mine, approximately 20 kilometers to the north, and the past producing Silbak Premier mine, 20 kilometers to the south.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

GOLDSTORM METALS CORP.

"Ken Konkin"

Ken Konkin

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://goldstormmetals.com/or contact:

Chris Curran

VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Phone: (604) 559-8092

E-Mail: chris.curran@goldstormmetals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including without limitation, the statement regarding the expectation that geologists are expected to complete a compilation study this winter once all assay results are received. Such a statement is a forward-looking statement and contains forward-looking information.

Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by Goldstorm and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that geologists will complete a compilation study this winter once all assay results are received.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Goldstorm to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation that geologists will not complete a compilation study this winter or at all.

Although management of Goldstorm has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Goldstorm does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Goldstorm Metals Corp.