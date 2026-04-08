

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The United States and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire in the 39-days long Middle East war.



President Donald Trump announced the temporary end of hostilities on social media just 90 minutes ahead of the Tuesday 8 PM deadline that he put forward for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz and to make a deal.



Trump said he has agreed to the ceasefire on condition that Iran allows shipping through the key energy transit.



Trump views the 10-point proposal put forward by Iran, which includes compensation and the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the region, as 'a workable basis on which to negotiate.'



Here is the full-text of Trump's statement posted on Truth Social: 'Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE! The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution.'



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran agreed to open the Strait of Hormuz on condition that attacks against Iran are halted.



He added that Iran's military will coordinate passage of ships through the critical waterway during the ceasefire.



Pakistan, which mediated for the ceasefire in the past week, invited both sides for talks in Islamabad on Friday aimed at a permanent resolution to the conflict that troubled the global economy and escalated an unprecedented energy crisis across the world.



UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is travelling to the Gulf Wednesday to meet with Gulf partners and discuss diplomatic efforts to support and uphold the ceasefire in order to bring about a lasting resolution to the conflict.



Both sides are claiming the truce as a big victory. According to Iran's Supreme National Security Council, U.S. was forced to accept its 10-point plan.



Israel said it is agreeing to the US-Iran ceasefire and will halt air strikes on Iran.



Israeli Prime Minister's office said the ceasefire is not applicable to its ongoing attacks in Lebanon. However, this is contrary to what Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.



Israeli Defense Forces launched fresh air strikes in southern Lebanon Wednesday morning.



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