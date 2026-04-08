Gold Terra Resource Corp: Gold Terra Announces Assay Results of 22.46 g/t Gold over 5.2 Metres in the Walsh Lake Area, Northbelt, NWT

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSX-V:YGT)(Frankfurt:TX0)(OTCQB:YGTFF) ("Gold Terra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from the first four (4) holes of the 2026 Winter Drill Program designed to expand the Walsh Lake gold corridor situated in the Northbelt area of Gold Terra's 100% owned district scale Yellowknife Project. Assay results are shown in Table 1 and include drill hole GTWL26-024 which intersected 22.46 g/t Au (uncut) over 5.7metres from 119.6 metres to 125.3 metres downhole, including 198 g/t over 0.5 metres starting at 119.60 metres.

Chairman and CEO, Gerald Panneton, commented, "Our now completed winter drilling program has been successful in expanding the Walsh Lake gold corridor beyond the known 500m strike length on our 100% Walsh Lake property block. The Walsh Lake property area is strategically situated 20 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife and is showing excellent potential for more discoveries to be made. With the success of hole GTWL26-024, we have added two new zones in this hole indicating more drilling to be done to follow up on the success of the 2022 and 2026 drill programs. These new zones will be a contributing factor in re-establishing Yellowknife as a prime location for many years of further exploration. It also compliments our development of satellite deposits, and the restart of the historic Con Mine once the purchase is completed (see news release November 22, 2021)."

Assay Highlights

The 2026 winter program in the Northbelt - Walsh Lake area commenced on January 22 and concluded on March 21, 2026, using two drill rigs for a total of 4,904.9 metres with 15 holes completed. The main objective was to test the best area uncovered in the previous winter 2022 program (see August 25, 2022 press release) and to extend the known gold corridor beyond the current 500 metre strike length. From the first major discoveries on the Walsh Lake property in the early 1930s to the mid-1970s, and after the property was purchased from Yellowknife prospector Walter "Walt" Humphries, Gold Terra has successfully drilled part of the corridor to delineate new zones.

The 2022 winter program (19 holes for 6,011 metres completed) enabled the corridor to be extended to 500 metres of strike length, outlining three separate gold zones (see August 25, 2022 press release):

Pickel (formerly Mispickel) zone:GTWL22-002 = 19.00 g/t gold over 4 metres MP Ryan zone in the northern part GTWL22-004 = 7.63 g/t gold over 3 metres Zone 14 in the western part with GTWL22-0014 = 31.89 g/t gold over 3 metres

Diamond Drill hole GTWL26-24 confirmed the northern extension of the broad Walsh Lake Gold corridor hosted in metasediments some 150 metres north of known mineralization. The hole intersected two (2) very good gold mineralization zones separated by 200 metres with multiple visible gold specks (198 g/t over 0.5 metres at 119.6 metres). Follow up drilling (GTWL26-031) was drilled underneath, and a few more holes were also drilled north and south to complete our 2026 drill program. The discovery extension of this zone is excellent news for the area and will warrant further drilling next winter.

Assay intersections from holes GTWL26-020, 021, 022 and 024 are shown in Table 1 below.

Table 1 - 2026 Walsh Lake Area - Pickle Zone Assay Results (uncut) to date

Hole From To Width Au g/t Azim Dip X Y Z GTWL26-020 144 149 5 1.02 90 -55 640058 6945970 181 And GTWL26-020 228.7 230.7 2 1.61 GTWL26-021 255.5 256.5 1 1.08 90 -55 640037 6945948 182 And GTWL26-021 283 284 1 1.32 GTWL26-022 102.5 104.5 2 0.41 90 -57 640058 6946159 182 GTWL26-024 119.6 125.3 5.7 22.46 90 -62 640027 6946214 183 Incl GTWL26-024 119.6 121.7 2.1 57.80 Incl GTWL26-024 119.6 120.1 0.5 198.0 And GTWL26-024 377 380.5 3.5 5.73 Incl GTWL26-024 379 379.5 0.5 38.7

Figure 1 below shows the highlights of the new drilling assay intersections and shows the potential continuity of the zone to the north.

Technical Appendix

This news release reports the assay results from four (4) drill holes from which 553 core samples were assayed. Assays results range from non-detectable gold to a highest assay of 198 g/t Au. The Company inserts certified standards and blanks into the sample stream as a check on laboratory Quality Control (QC). Drill core samples are NQ size core, cut by diamond saw at Gold Terra's core facilities in Yellowknife. A halved core sample is left in the core box. The other half core is sampled and transported by Gold Terra personnel in securely sealed bags to ALS preparation laboratory ("ALS") in Yellowknife. After sample preparation, samples are shipped to ALS's Vancouver facility for gold analysis. Gold assays of >3 g/t are re-assayed on a 50 g split by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Samples with visible gold are additionally assayed using a screen metallic method. ALS is a certified and accredited laboratory service. ALS routinely inserts certified gold standards, blanks and pulp duplicates, and results of all QC samples are reported.

Drill holes were drilled at right angles to the structure hosting the mineralization and dip angles of holes were designed to intersect the zones as close to normal as possible. Zones reported here are interpreted to be approximately 90 percent true thickness.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Joseph Campbell, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and Senior Technical Advisor for the Company.

About Gold Terra

The Yellowknife Project (YP) encompasses 836 sq. km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, Gold Terra controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 kilometres of the City of Yellowknife, the YP is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power, and skilled tradespeople. Gold Terra is currently focusing its drilling on the Campbell Shear, where approximately 14 Moz of gold has been produced, (refer to Gold Terra Oct 21, 2022, Technical Report) and most recently on the CMO property claims immediately south of the past producing Con Mine which produced 6.1 Moz between the Con, Rycon, and Campbell shear structures (1938-2003).

The YP and CMO properties lie on the Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering nearly 70 kilometres of strike length along the main mineralized shear system that hosts the former-producing high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The Company's exploration programs have successfully identified significant zones of gold mineralization and multiple targets that remain to be tested which reinforces the Company's objective of re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.

Visit our website at www.goldterracorp.com .

For more information, please contact:

Gerald Panneton, Chairman & CEO

gpanneton@goldterracorp.com

Mara Strazdins, Investor Relations

Phone: 1-778-897-1590 | 416-710-0646

strazdins@goldterracorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information Concerning Estimates of Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Therefore, investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resource could ever be mined economically. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of "Measured Mineral Resources," "Indicated Mineral Resources," or "Inferred Mineral Resources" will ever be upgraded to a higher category. The Mineral Resource estimates contained herein may be subject to legal, political, environmental or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of such mineral resources. Refer to the Technical Report, once filed, for more information with respect to the key assumptions, parameters, methods and risks of determination associated with the foregoing.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors

The Company prepares its disclosure in accordance with the requirements of securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of U.S. securities laws. Terms relating to Mineral Resources in this news release are defined in accordance with NI 43-101 under the guidelines set out in CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Council on May 19, 2014, as amended ("CIM Standards"). The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") has adopted amendments effective February 25, 2019 (the "SEC Modernization Rules") to its disclosure rules to modernize the mineral property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC will now recognize estimates of "Measured Mineral Resources", "Indicated Mineral Resources" and "Inferred Mineral Resources", which are defined in substantially similar terms to the corresponding CIM Standards. In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "Proven Mineral Reserves" and "Probable Mineral Reserves" to be substantially similar to the corresponding CIM Standards.

U.S. investors are cautioned that while the foregoing terms are "substantially similar" to corresponding definitions under the CIM Standards, there are differences in the definitions under the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any Mineral Resources that the Company may report as "Measured Mineral Resources", "Indicated Mineral Resources" and "Inferred Mineral Resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the Mineral Resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules. In accordance with Canadian securities laws, estimates of "Inferred Mineral Resources" cannot form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies, except in limited circumstances were permitted under NI 43-101.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements made and information contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation ("forward-looking information"). Generally, this forward-looking information can, but not always, be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotations thereof.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding the current drilling on the Campbell Shear, potentially adding ounces to the Company's current YCG mineral resource, and the Company's objective of re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as the Company's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's most recent MD&A and annual information form available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All of the forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. Except as required under applicable securities legislation and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Gold Terra Resource Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/gold-terra-announces-assay-results-of-22.46-g%2ft-gold-over-5.2-metres-in-the-walsh-1155693