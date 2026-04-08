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WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
08.04.26 | 14:40
23,410 Euro
+5,88 % +1,300
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,39023,40014:41
23,39023,40014:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.04.2026 12:00 Uhr
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Skanska AB: Skanska signs lease agreement for new Norwegian headquarters in Oslo, Norway

Skanska has signed a ten-year lease agreement for approximately 7,500 square meters of office space in Christian Krohgs gate 2, which is a new office project developed by Skanska and Entra in a 50/50 joint venture, in Oslo, Norway. With this lease the building is now 35 percent leased. Skanska is expected to take occupancy of its new Norwegian headquarters in the fourth quarter of 2029.

Christian Krohgs gate 2 is situated in Vaterland which is one of the most central areas in Oslo. The existing property will be completely refurbished and expanded in the coming years. Following redevelopment, the property will offer 21,200 square meters with modern and flexible office space in a building with a touch of Oslo industrial history. The location is close to the Central Station with strong public transport connections.

The project has high climate and environmental ambitions, including a target of BREEAM-NOR v6.0 Very Good, fossil-free construction site and a significant reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from materials compared to a reference building. The partners are also working to achieve low waste volumes, a high degree of reuse and energy solutions that can lift the building to energy class A.

For further information please contact:

Synnøve Lyssand Sandberg, Managing Director, Skanska Commercial Development Norway AS, tel +47 934 44 430

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Skanska Group uses its knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. We are one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, with 2025 revenue totaling SEK 179 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 25,900 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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