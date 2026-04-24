Skanska AB: Skanska signs 10-year lease agreement with Telenor in the office building Olivin in Stockholm, Sweden

Skanska has signed a 10-year lease agreement with Telenor Sweden and Telenor Connexion for approximately 6,600 square meters in the office building Olivin on western Kungsholmen in Stockholm, Sweden. The building is now about 87 percent let. Telenor is expected to move into its new Swedish headquarters in 2028.

The office building Olivin, developed and built by Skanska, comprises a total of 23,000 square meters across eleven floors. The building is currently under construction in western Kungsholmen, a growing area of Stockholm. Skanska has previously signed a lease for its own new headquarters in the building, with occupancy planned for late 2026.

In addition to office space, the building will offer conference facilities, terraces, as well as areas for a gym, wellness services and bicycle parking. On the open ground floor, K-märkt will be a central hub for everyone working in the building, providing a restaurant, café, reception and catering services. The entire building is based on the concept "Business in Balance" - where working life and well-being interacts to create an attractive workplace.

The office building is designed with energy-efficient and carbon-reducing measures and has the ambition to achieve a LEED Platinum certification.

Western Kungsholmen is one of Stockholm's most attractive locations for both work and living, offering excellent transport connections, a mix of residential and commercial buildings, and a wide range of services. The Lindhagen area, of which Olivin is part, represents the final piece in completing the area which will comprise a total of approximately 90,000 square meters of new office space.

For further information please contact:

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Skanska Group uses its knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. We are one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, with 2025 revenue totaling SEK 179 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 25,900 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.