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WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
14.05.26 | 19:23
23,070 Euro
-0,13 % -0,030
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,75022,82008:23
22,74022,81008:23
PR Newswire
15.05.2026 08:06 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Skanska does construction work for an unnamed customer for about SEK 1.9 billion

STOCKHOLM, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an agreement to perform construction work for an unnamed customer. The contract is worth about SEK 1.9 billion, which will be included in the order bookings for Sweden in the second quarter of 2026.

The project includes construction work that is expected to start in August 2026 and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2029.

For more information, please contact:
Olle Rundgren, Media Relations Manager, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 67 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-does-construction-work-for-an-unnamed-customer-for-about-sek-1-9-billion,c4348732

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4348732/4093319.pdf

20260515 SE Construction work

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-does-construction-work-for-an-unnamed-customer-for-about-sek-1-9-billion-302773308.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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