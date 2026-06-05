Skanska AB: Skanska rebuilds Visby water treatment plant in Sweden for about SEK 400M

Skanska has signed an agreement with Region Gotland to rebuild Visby water treatment plant in Sweden. The total contract value is about SEK 400M, which will be included in the order bookings for Sweden in the second quarter of 2026.

The existing contract between the parties for the design phase (phase 1) is now supplemented by an agreement for the production phase (phase 2). The contract includes, among other things, the demolition of existing buildings, an extension and new construction of a process hall and distribution building at Visby southern waterworks. The project also includes the new construction and commissioning of a process building at Visby northern water treatment plant, including renovation and commissioning of the existing ozone plant.

The measures are a long-term investment in a safe and sustainable water supply on Gotland. The investment strengthens the capacity, safety and quality of the drinking water production. At the same time, greater flexibility is created in the system to meet future needs and challenges.

The project is being implemented in partnership with Region Gotland. The work at Visby northern water treatment plant is expected to continue until autumn 2026. The work at Visby southern water power plant will start in autumn 2026 and is expected to be completed in 2028.

For further information please contact:

Olof Rundgren, Media Relations Manager, Skanska, tel +46 (0)10 448 67 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

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