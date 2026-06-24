

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Swedish construction and development company Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK) on Wednesday said it has signed a $325 million contract with an entity managed by Portman Holdings, LLC to build a new Marriott hotel adjacent to the convention center in downtown Cincinnati.



The new 660,500-square-foot, 21-story, 700-room Marriott hotel will feature meeting and event spaces, ground-floor retail, a rooftop terrace and a skybridge connecting it to the convention center and parking facilities.



Skanska said the contract will be included in its U.S. order bookings for the second quarter of 2026.



The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2028.



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