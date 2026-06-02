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WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
01.06.26 | 17:59
22,520 Euro
-0,18 % -0,040
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,78022,83011:10
22,52022,60001.06.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2026 08:00 Uhr
39 Leser
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Skanska AB: Skanska builds factory buildings in Tampere, Finland, for EUR 33M, about SEK 360M

Skanska has signed a contract with Metso Oyj to build phase 2 of the Lokomotion Technology Center in Tampere, Finland. The contract is worth EUR 33M, about SEK 360M, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the second quarter of 2026.

Skanska continues construction of the Lokomotion Technology Center in the project's second phase, after the first phase was launched in 2024. The second phase comprises factory facilities totaling approximately 12,000 square meters.

The factory will design, test, and produce aggregates and sand production technologies, equipment, and components. The Technology Center is aiming for BREEAM environmental classification.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026 and will be completed in the second quarter of 2028.

For further information please contact:

Pilvimaari Strömberg, Communications Manager, Skanska Finland, tel + 358 40 519 4787

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Skanska Group uses knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. As one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, our 2025 revenue totaled SEK 179 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 25,900 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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