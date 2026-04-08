

BRATISLAVA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's retail sales decreased for the fourth straight month in February, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales fell 2.5 percent year-on-year in February, slower than the 3.7 percent drop in January.



The downward trend in February was mainly driven by a 10.0 percent plunge in online sales. Sales at hypermarkets and supermarkets declined 1.0 percent, and there was a decrease of 0.5 percent in specialized stores, though slower than the 4.2 percent decline in January.



On a monthly basis, retail sales increased slightly by 0.1 percent.



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