Black Book Research: Wiley's 'The Black Book of Reshoring' by Douglas Brown Debuts at No. 3 on Amazon's Business Bestsellers List

New Wiley Book Arrives as Tariffs, Supply-Chain Risk and Factory Investment Reshape U.S. Manufacturing Strategy

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Black Book Insights, a reshoring and manufacturing advisory and think tank, today announced that The Black Book of Reshoring: The Essential Guide to America's New Manufacturing Boom by founder Douglas Brown debuted at No. 3 on Amazon's Business Development Bestsellers List this past week.

Published by Wiley on March 31, 2026, the book enters the market at a pivotal time for manufacturers, investors, policymakers, and economic development leaders. As tariffs, trade exposure, supply-chain instability, geopolitical uncertainty, and the need for stronger domestic and trusted-partner capacity continue to influence business decisions, reshoring has become a central strategic issue across industrial sectors.

More than a book about manufacturing trends, The Black Book of Reshoring is designed as a practical resource for leaders evaluating where production is moving, how trade and industrial policy are changing business strategy, and what the next era of factory growth means for companies, regions, and global supply networks.

"Reshoring is no longer just a discussion about bringing jobs back," said Douglas Brown, author and founder of Black Book Insights. "It is now a boardroom-level issue tied to competitiveness, continuity, resilience, and long-term industrial strength. This book was written to help decision-makers understand the forces driving that shift and to act on them with greater clarity."

Written for corporate executives, investors, manufacturing and supply-chain leaders, government officials, economic development organizations, community development leaders, site-selection consultants, offshore operators reevaluating exposure, and media covering the industrial economy, the book turns a major structural shift in global production into a decision-oriented guide for action.

At its core, The Black Book of Reshoring argues that the return of manufacturing should not be treated as a slogan or a passing headline. Instead, Brown presents reshoring as a live economic, operational, and policy challenge that requires better context, sharper judgment, and more actionable insight.

Key topics covered in the book include:

Practical frameworks for evaluating reshoring opportunities, including technology, workforce, and supply-chain resilience considerations

Case studies involving companies such as Tesla, GE, and Pfizer, illustrating how reshoring pressures and opportunities vary across sectors including semiconductors, electric vehicles, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods

Analysis of tariffs, trade exposure, offshore dependence, and supply-chain redesign

Strategic guidance related to site selection, factory development, workforce readiness, infrastructure planning, and long-term competitiveness

Rankings of the Top 50 U.S. communities best positioned for reshoring site selection based on proprietary readiness criteria

Brown's new release follows his earlier Wiley title, The Black Book of Outsourcing , which helped frame executive thinking during the height of offshore globalization. With The Black Book of Reshoring , he returns with a follow-on work for leaders navigating the reversal now reshaping global manufacturing.

Readers seeking additional data and analysis on reshoring, industrial strategy, tariffs, factory investment, and supply-chain redesign can explore Black Book Insights research, white papers, and commentary at BlackBookInsights.com. A free bonus chapter is also available for download.

The Black Book of Reshoring: The Essential Guide to America's New Manufacturing Boom is available now through Amazon and other major booksellers at https://www.amazon.com/Black-Book-Reshoring-Douglas-Brown/dp/1394393733.

About Douglas Brown

Douglas Brown is an author, founder of Black Book Research and Black Book Insights, and a longtime market-intelligence executive recognized for helping leaders navigate major economic and operational shifts. His background spans executive business development, operations leadership, outsourcing advisory work, research, strategic marketing, and competitive analysis across established enterprises and growth-stage organizations. He has remained an active public voice on major industry transformations, helping business leaders, market participants, and policymakers interpret structural shifts in sourcing, trade, supply chains, and industrial competitiveness.

About Black Book Insights

Black Book Insights is a reshoring and manufacturing advisory and think tank providing research, analysis, and strategic insight on industrial policy, supply-chain redesign, factory investment, domestic manufacturing momentum, and the evolving economics of global production.

Media Contact

Doug Brown

Black Book Insights / Black Book Research

douglas.brown@blackbookinsights.com

research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

+1.800.863.7590

www.blackbookinsights.com

www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Black Book Research

Author Photo - Douglas Brown

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/wileys-the-black-book-of-reshoring-by-douglas-brown-debuts-at-no.-3-o-1155613