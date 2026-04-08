Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. (TSXV: CCDS) (OTCQB: CCDSF) (WKN: A40XB1) (the "Company"), a data center company on a mission to roll up Tier II/III data centers internationally that specialize in delivering co-location, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mark Alexander as Chief Revenue Officer ("CRO"), effective April 7, 2026.

Mark Alexander, Carrier's new CRO, is a seasoned sales leader and executive with a proven track record of delivering consistent predictable growth, expanding margins, and strengthening market position in complex multi-industry environments. Mark brings a rigorous, metrics-driven approach to revenue leadership, aligning commercial strategy with corporate objectives and long-term revenue creation.

Mark built his career at Purolator, with his most recent role being Regional Commercial Sales Manager focused on ensuring the growth, retention and yield of accounts in accordance with corporate strategies through process, financial and people management within the western Canadian B2B and B2C markets, with a keen focus on vertical market strategies and optimization.

Mr. Alexander is an expert in building and leading fully integrated go-to-market organizations across sales, commercial operations, pricing, and strategic partnerships. Drives durable revenue streams through disciplined pipeline management, forecast accuracy, and data-backed decision-making, ensuring transparency and confidence at the executive and board level.

Mark Alexander, Chief Revenue Officer, remarks, "I'm genuinely excited to join Carrier Connect Data Solutions at the forefront of Tier II/III data centre acquisitions, where infrastructure, technology, and long-term investment strategy converge to power the digital economy. The opportunity to help identify, evaluate, and scale high-quality assets in a sector experiencing unprecedented demand is incredibly motivating. I'm particularly drawn to the complexity of aligning capital deployment with market dynamics, operational performance, and customer needs, while building a resilient, future-ready portfolio. Being part of a team that is shaping critical infrastructure for cloud, AI, and global connectivity is both energizing and deeply meaningful, and I'm eager to contribute to driving disciplined growth and lasting value."

Mark Binns, Chief Executive Officer of Carrier, commented, "The addition of Mr. Alexander comes at an ideal time. With our growing portfolio of five data centers, and more on the way, we want to ensure that we maximize revenue per center, per rack and per megawatt. Mark's ability to create and lead our sales organization is a perfect fit at the perfect time. We enthusiastically welcome Mark to the Carrier Connect executive team."

The Company also announces that it has granted 350,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company in accordance with its stock option plan. Such Options are exercisable at a price of $1.20 until April 7, 2036 of which 87,500 vest at six months following the date of grant, 87,500 vest at twelve months following the date of grant, 87,500 vest at eighteen months following the date of grant, and 87,500 vest at twenty four months following the date of grant, all subject to applicable hold periods.

About Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc.

Carrier Connect Data Solutions' mission is to roll up Tier II/III data centers internationally that specialize in delivering co-location and data center solutions to AI companies, service providers, enterprises and small businesses. Data centers are the physical locations that store computing machines and their related hardware equipment, such as servers, data storage drives, and network equipment. As a carrier-neutral organization, Carrier's systems are fully independent and owned outright within its leased space. The current principal markets for the Company are Vancouver, Ottawa and Saint John, Canada and Perth, Australia, where it serves clients who use its facilities either as their primary data center or as an ancillary site depending on their needs.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Mark Binns"

Mark Binns, CEO

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and include, but are not limited to, (i) expectations regarding closing times, and receipt of necessary approvals; (ii) expectations concerning the Company's ability to close the Proposed Acquisition and the acquisition of Carbon60's assets, including the timing thereof; (iii) the outcomes of its due diligence investigations regarding Carbon60 and the terms of the LOI, including any changes to the structure of the Proposed Acquisition or the acquisition of the assets and the ability of the Company to realize the benefits of the contractual agreements it intends to acquire; and (iv) expectations regarding the Company's business plans and operations.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions that have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company.

Forward-looking information also involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, reliance on key management and other personnel, and the risk factors with respect to the Company set out in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc