Extended Agreement Deepens Support for VR Developers, Making It Easier for Them to Develop, Deploy, and Grow Apps and Games on Meta's VR Platform

Unity (NYSE: U), the world's leading game engine, and Meta today announced an extended multi-year platform support and enterprise agreement that deepens the companies' long-standing collaboration in virtual reality.

Under the extended partnership, Unity will continue to provide support for Meta's VR platform.

"Meta is the world's leading VR platform, and we're proud that Unity powers the majority of its top-selling VR games," said Alex Blum, COO, Unity. "Great content is what makes VR successful. By pairing Meta's hardware and OS leadership with Unity's role as the assembly point for interactive content creation, we're making VR accessible to more developers so they can develop, deploy, and grow their games and business applications on Meta's VR devices."

"Unity is a critical partner for Meta across multiple initiatives, including our investment in the VR developer community," said Ryan Cairns, VP, Virtual Reality, Meta. "By extending our long-standing partnership, we're making it easier for developers to bring high-quality, performant experiences to the millions of people who use Meta's VR devices."

More information about developing experiences with Unity for Meta's VR platform can be found here.

About Unity

Unity [NYSE: U] offers a suite of tools to develop, deploy, and grow games and interactive experiences across all major platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to extended reality. For more information, visit Unity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This publication contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under federal securities laws, including, in particular, statements about Unity's plans, strategies, and objectives. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "intend," "expect," "plan," "project," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Unity's results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which are available on the Unity Investor Relations website. Statements herein speak only as of the date of this release, and Unity assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this publication except as required by law.

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Shirley Chu

UnityComms@unity3d.com