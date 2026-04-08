Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Coyote Copper Mines Inc. (formerly capital pool company First and Goal Capital Corp.) (TSXV: CCMM) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that, further to its comprehensive news release dated March 26, 2026, it has completed the acquisition (the "Qualifying Transaction") of all of the issued and outstanding securities of Copper Bullet Mines Inc. ("CBMI") constituting its "Qualifying Transaction" (within the meaning of Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange")). Prior to the completion of the Qualifying Transaction, the Corporation effected a consolidation (the "Consolidation") of its outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of one post-Consolidation Common Share for every 1.108 pre-Consolidation Common Shares and changed its name from "First and Goal Capital Corp." to "Coyote Copper Mines Inc." (the "Name Change"). All outstanding stock options of the Corporation outstanding prior to the Qualifying Transaction will remain outstanding, on a post-Consolidation basis, on substantially the same economic terms and in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

The Qualifying Transaction was completed by way of a three-cornered amalgamation pursuant to which, among other things: (a) CBMI amalgamated (the "Amalgamation") with 17344210 Canada Inc. ("Subco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Corporation incorporated for the purposes of the Amalgamation, pursuant to the provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act; and (b) all of the common shares of CBMI (each, a "CBMI Share") outstanding immediately prior to the Amalgamation were cancelled and, in consideration therefor, the holders thereof received post-Consolidation Common Shares of the Corporation (each, a "Resulting Issuer Share") on the basis of one (1) CBMI Share for one (1) Resulting Issuer Share (the "Exchange Ratio"). In connection with the completion of the Qualifying Transaction, the Resulting Issuer Shares will be listed on the Exchange under the ticker symbol "CCMM". It is anticipated that trading of the Resulting Issuer Shares under the new ticker symbol will commence on or about April 13, 2026.

Immediately following completion of the Qualifying Transaction, Paul G. Smith, Daiana Turco and Charles J. Gavsie resigned from their positions as officer and directors of the Corporation, as applicable, and the following individuals were appointed as the officers and directors of the Corporation:

Daniel Weir, Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Secretary and Director

Daryl Hodges, Chairman and Director

Erika Dohring, Director

Doug Harris, Director

Keith Minty, Director

Darryl Irwin, Director

Arif Shivji, Chief Financial Officer

No fractional Resulting Issuer Shares were issued pursuant to the Consolidation. If, as a result of the Consolidation, a holder of pre-Consolidation Common Shares was otherwise entitled to a fraction of a Resulting Issuer Share, the number of Resulting Issuer Shares issuable to such holder was rounded down to the nearest whole number. Following completion of the Qualifying Transaction, there are 96,368,674 Resulting Issuer Shares outstanding, of which 79,642,570 Resulting Issuer Shares, representing approximately 86% of the currently issued and outstanding Resulting Issuer Shares, are held by the former CBMI shareholders. In connection with completion of the Qualifying Transaction, an aggregate of 2,440,404 Resulting Issuer Shares were issued as finder's fees to certain finders. An aggregate of 22,323,134 Resulting Issuer Shares are subject to value escrow or Seed Share Resale Restrictions pursuant to Exchange Policy 5.4 - Escrow, Vendor Consideration and Resale Restrictions.

For further information regarding the Qualifying Transaction and the Corporation, please see the filing statement of the Corporation dated March 26, 2026 (the "Filing Statement") which was prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Exchange and filed under the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Corporation.

Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding the commencement of trading of the Resulting Issuer Shares, the business plans and expectations of the Corporation and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Corporation including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to them and on assumptions they believe to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to receipt of final listing approval from the Exchange, together with the factors referenced in this news release and Filing Statement, including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Filing Statement under the caption "Risk Factors". Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Corporation does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291574

Source: Coyote Copper Mines Inc.