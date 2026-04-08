

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies jumped in the past 24 hours in tandem with the positive sentiment in global markets buoyed by the two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran announced by President Donald Trump. Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has gained more than 4 percent in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin touched a 24-hour high of $72,732.



The de-escalation in the geopolitical tensions just before the deadline set by President Trump triggered a risk-on sentiment. Crude oil prices plunged and the Dollar retreated while precious metals, stocks and risk assets rallied.



Brent Oil Futures for June settlement are currently trading at $94.10, having plunged 13.9 percent on an overnight basis. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil Futures for May settlement has also tumbled 15.9 percent overnight to trade at $94.98. Brent crude had touched a 52-week high of $119.5 on March 9 whereas WTI crude had risen to a 52-week high of $117.63 on April 7.



The six-currency Dollar Index which measures the U.S. dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies is currently trading at 98.82, shedding 0.85 percent from 99.67 at close on Tuesday.



Gold Futures for June settlement have rallied 2.9 percent overnight to trade at $4,818.09 per troy ounce.



As markets reacted to the de-escalation in the Middle East tensions, overall crypto market capitalization has rallied 4.4 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.44 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has surged 45 percent to $118 billion. Around 80 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas only 4 are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.



Data from Coinglass shows short positions surpassing long positions in the 24-hour liquidation statistics, implying a short squeeze. Crypto liquidations - forced closure of a trader's leveraged position by an exchange or lending protocol for insufficient funds (margin or collateral) to cover potential losses - in the past 24 hours stood at $581 million comprising long positions of $156 million and short positions of $425 million.



CoinMarketCap's Fear and Greed Index that measures the sentiment in the crypto market is currently at 46, versus 47 a day ago. The sentiment has shifted to a 'neutral' state from 32 a week earlier that denoted a state of 'fear'.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 4.8 percent higher at $71,627.51. The current price is around 43 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has gained 4.5 percent in the past week, restricting year-to-date losses to 18.2 percent.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $159 million on Tuesday versus net inflows of $471 million on Monday. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) topped with net outflows of $48 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 12th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. Meta Platforms (META) is ranked 11th whereas Tesla (TSLA) is ranked 13th.



Ethereum (ETH) jumped 7.6 percent overnight as it traded at $2,248.17. The leading alternate coin is trading 55 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. ETH touched a 24-hour high of $2270.59.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $65 million on Tuesday versus net inflows of $120 million on Monday.



Meanwhile, Ethereum has jumped to the 61st position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. It was ranked 73rd a day earlier.



4th ranked XRP (XRP) jumped 5.6 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.38, around 64 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



5th ranked BNB (BNB) gained 2.5 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $612.46. BNB is trading 55 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) rallied 6.8 percent overnight to $84.77. SOL's current price is around 71 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall edged up 0.81 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3171. The trading price is 28 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) gained 4.2 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0945. DOGE is trading 87 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) jumped 8.3 percent in the past 24 hours. HYPE is trading at $39.42, around 34 percent below the all-time high of $59.39 recorded on September 18, 2025.



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