

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's foreign trade deficit increased in February as exports fell amid an increase in imports, data from the customs office revealed on Wednesday.



The trade gap widened to EUR 5.8 billion in February from EUR 2.0 billion in January. The expected deficit was 2.3 billion.



In the corresponding month last year, the shortfall was EUR 6.9 billion.



Exports posted a monthly fall of 2.3 percent in February. At the same time, imports climbed 4.6 percent from January.



The rise in imports was fuelled by an increase in natural hydrocarbons, transport equipment, and pharmaceuticals, particularly from China.



On a yearly basis, exports grew 4.1 percent, and imports increased only by 0.1 percent.



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