

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The 2-week ceasefire announced between the U.S. and Iran helped restore market sentiment ravaged by the Middle East war that had completed more than a month. Risk assets rallied while crude oil plunged heavily as markets braced for the re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz.



Wall Street Futures are trading more than 2 percent higher. Benchmarks in Europe are also trading with strong gains. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on an emphatically positive note.



Fading safe haven bids caused the dollar index to shed around a percent. Sovereign bond yields have eased across regions and tenors.



Both the crude oil benchmarks have plunged more 15 percent. Gold and silver are trading with strong gains as inflation fears ebbed. Cryptocurrencies rallied strongly.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 47,785.90, up 2.58% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,789.40, up 2.61% Germany's DAX at 24,074.72, up 4.96% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,639.30, up 2.81% France's CAC 40 at 8,268.40, up 4.55% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,911.86, up 4.95% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 56,308.42, up 5.39% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,951.80, up 2.55% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,995.00, up 2.69% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,893.02, up 3.09% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,872.34, up 6.87%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1706, up 0.94% GBP/USD at 1.3471, up 1.35% USD/JPY at 158.09, down 0.97% AUD/USD at 0.7063, up 1.35% USD/CAD at 1.3864, down 0.20% Dollar Index at 98.67, down 1.00%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.231%, down 2.58% Germany at 2.9157%, down 5.43% France at 3.530%, down 6.84% U.K. at 4.6950%, down 4.30% Japan at 2.371%, down 0.79%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $91.90, down 15.90%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $92.70, down 17.93%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $4,825.45, up 3.00%. Silver Futures (May) at $77.48, up 7.62%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $71,703.93, up 5.23% Ethereum at $2,250.31, up 8.29% XRP at $1.37, up 5.64% BNB at $612.72, up 2.73% Solana at $84.42, 6.67%



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News