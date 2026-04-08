

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American freelance journalist Shelly Kittleson has been released after a week in captivity in Iraq's capital Baghdad.



The news of her release was announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio Tuesday.



'The U.S. Department of State extends its appreciation to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of War, U.S. personnel across multiple agencies, and the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council and our Iraqi partners, for their assistance in securing her release,' he said in a statement.



On March 31, Kittleson was abducted by the Iranian-aligned militia group Kataib Hezbollah, near the Baghdad Hotel while on assignment.



49-year-old Kittleson is a contributor to Washington, D.C.-based Al-Monitor, sending reports and analysis from the Middle East.



Kittleson was released reportedly under the condition that she leaves Iraq immediately. She was freed after Kataib Hezbollah secured the release of several detained members of the group from the Iraqi government, reports say.



Iraq remains at a Level 4 Travel Advisory by the State Department, which advised Americans not to travel to Iraq for any reason and those who are currently in the country to leave immediately.



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