E8 Funding LLC: E8 Markets Announces Docu-Reality Pilot Featuring Rags-to-Riches Entrepreneurs and the Remote Work Opportunity Driving Their Progress

The Pilot Episode Follows Tom Gibbs and The 3 Secrets Behind His Rise from Small-Town Web Designer to Multi-Six-Figure Entrepreneur

DALLAS, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- E8 Markets announced the launch of a new Docu-reality series pilot aimed at people searching for alternative income opportunities in an economy where job security and even career stability are in rapid decline.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eMMKsdSpDMw

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2951381/E8_Funding_LLC__Logo.jpg

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