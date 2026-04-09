Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a performance marketing technology company focused on improving efficiency in digital advertising, today announced it has appointed Mr. Seif Khemaissia as its Chief Growth Officer, succeeding Mr. John Beresford, who is leaving the Company to pursue an opportunity in a different sector. Mr. Beresford will remain with the Company in an advisory capacity.

Brandon Mina, Chief Executive Officer of BrandPilot AI, commented, "Attracting someone of Seif's calibre reflects BrandPilot's growing reputation as a strategic technology partner in the programmatic advertising sector. Seif brings extensive experience launching and scaling technology and data offerings for advertisers, along with a deep network across leading advertising agencies. With growing recognition of the fraud, waste and abuse challenge in digital advertising, Seif's appointment will help accelerate our growth by expanding the reach of BrandPilot's performance-based solutions. I also want to thank John for his contributions over the past two years in helping build a pipeline now representing more than $20 million in potential revenue, and I'm pleased he will continue supporting the Company as an advisor."

Mr. Khemaissia added, "The moment Brandon walked me through BrandPilot's approach to eliminating fraud, waste and abuse within digital media, the opportunity was clear. A 100% performance-based model that demonstrably improves return on ad spend - without asking advertisers for additional budget - is a genuinely differentiated value proposition. I'm excited to work alongside Brandon and the team to accelerate what is already meaningful commercial momentum."

Seif Khemaissia

Mr. Khemaissia brings over two decades of experience across digital media and advertising technology, with deep specialization in programmatic advertising spanning both product commercialization and large-scale revenue growth. Prior to joining BrandPilot AI, he served as Senior Vice President of Growth at WPP, where he led programmatic strategy and operations across one of the world's largest advertising holding companies. He subsequently served as Canadian Managing Director of Xaxis, GroupM's programmatic media and technology division, overseeing its commercial expansion and go-to-market strategy in Canada. Earlier in his career, he held the position of Group Director of Programmatic and Analytics at Innocean Worldwide, the media arm of Hyundai Motor Group. Mr. Khemaissia has also been an active industry voice, having served as Chair of IAB Canada's Data & Analytics Committee. He brings to BrandPilot AI a deep network across both the brand and agency communities and a strong track record of launching and scaling data-driven advertising solutions.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, focused on identifying and eliminating inefficiencies in digital advertising for global enterprise brands. The Company's core offering, AdAi, analyzes live advertising activity to surface low-quality, invalid, or economically inefficient spend, enabling advertisers to recover wasted budget and reallocate it more effectively.

BrandPilot is purpose-built to address structural challenges in modern digital advertising, where increasing automation and scale can reduce transparency and accountability. Operating as an independent performance and validation layer, the Company helps enterprises gain clearer visibility into how advertising dollars are spent, where value is being diluted, and how performance can be improved with greater confidence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BPAI. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, BPAI's strategic plans, including statements regarding the expected contributions of Mr. Seif Khemaissia in his role as Chief Growth Officer, the Company's ability to expand enterprise adoption of its solutions, and the continued development of BrandPilot's performance-based advertising technologies, are all considered forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. BPAI assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully expand enterprise adoption of its advertising efficiency solutions, the effectiveness of its technologies in identifying and eliminating wasted advertising spend, competitive pressures in AI-powered marketing technologies, changes in digital advertising platforms or market conditions, and the Company's ability to execute its proposed business objectives. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

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Source: BrandPilot AI Inc.