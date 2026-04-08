Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Peruvian Metals Corp - (TSXV: PER) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") announces production results for the first quarter of 2026 at its 80-per-cent-owned Aguila Norte processing plant ("Aguila Norte" or the "Plant") located in Northern Peru.

During the first quarter of 2026, the Plant completed several mineral campaigns processing a total of 9,212 metric tonnes (mt). Production in the first quarter was at full capacity and exceeded production levels in the first quarter of 2025 (9,168 mt). The Company is extremely pleased with the record first quarter production at a time when the rainy season in Peru has affected mining operations.

The Company is also pleased to have secured the surface rights over the Plant area for another 10 years as noted in the Company's press release March 3rd, 2026. With the recent closing of the financings in February and March, the Company is now conducting upgrades and maintenance on the equipment ensuring more productive output. These upgrade and maintenance should not affect the throughput and will be conducted over the several months. This work will be paid from the current cash flow generated by Aguila Norte.

The Plant is located on a wholly owned concession covering 120 hectares held by Peruvian's 80% owned subsidiary Minera Aguila de Oro S.A.C ("MADOSAC"). MADOSAC owns two additional contiguous concessions totaling 263 hectares that are not covered by the environmental permit. Several old artisanal workings exist within and outside the permitted area. The Company is planning to establish new permits on the veins/workings located outside the permitted area for mineral extraction.

In 2025, the Company was able to clean out a 20-meter vertical shaft within the main adit located on the mining concession. The Company took one grab sample at the bottom of the shaft that contained abundant sulphides. Assay results from the sample returned 1.487 grams Au/mt, 3.40 ounces Ag/mt and 3.00 % Cu. This sample was also assayed for soluble copper returning 0.24% Cu. More importantly, one old working located 500 metres northeast of the plant and located outside the permitted area showed significant oxide copper mineralization at surface. Four samples taken from this area averaged 3.15% soluble copper and 1.13 grams Au/mt. Samples ranged from 0.02 to 7.90% copper and 0.257 to 2.368 grams Au/mt. These results show that the surface exposed veins at Aguila Norte probably contain copper sulphides at depth which could eventually be processed at the Plant. All samples from this area were processed by Procesmin Ingenieros S.R.L located in Caraz Ancash by Fire Assay for Au-Ag and Atomic Absorption for Cu.

Jeffrey Reeder, Chief Executive Officer of Peruvian Metals, comments: "We are extremely pleased to continue to achieve full capacity production at Aguila Norte. We fully expect that production levels will be maintain at these levels for the remainder of the year and expect a record year in 2026. After the completion of the recent financing the Company plans to explore the possibility of locating at depth mineralized Copper-Gold-Silver sulphides in close proximity to the Plant which would be processed at the Aguila Norte Plant."

The Aguila Norte processing plant has an environmental permit (IGAC) from the Peruvian government that provides the plant with the ability to expand operations past the current 100-tonne-per-day level.

Qualified Person

Jeffrey Reeder, P. Geo., is the Qualified Person, as defined in National Instrument 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this release.

About Peruvian Metals Corp.

Peruvian Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration and mineral processing company. Our business model is to provide clients with toll milling services and produce high-grade marketable concentrates from mineral purchases. The Aguila Norte processing plant has an environmental permit ("IGAC") from the Peruvian government which provides the Company with the ability to expand operations past the current 100 tonnes per day level. The Company continues to acquire and develop precious and base metal properties in Peru.

ON BEHALF OF PERUVIAN METALS

CORP.

(Signed) Jeffrey Reeder

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. We use words such as "might", "will", "should", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "forecast" and similar terminology to identify forward looking statements and forward-looking information. Such statements and information are based on assumptions, estimates, opinions, and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions and its expectations of future developments as well as other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and information and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com.While the Company believes that the expectations expressed by such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information and the assumptions, estimates, opinions, and analysis underlying such expectations are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. In evaluating forward-looking statements and information, readers should carefully consider the various factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291610

Source: Peruvian Metals Corp.