Andersen Consulting enhances its platform through a Collaboration Agreement with Kyanon Consulting, a Vietnam-based technology consulting firm known for delivering large-scale digital transformation solutions.

Founded in 2025, as an arm of Kyanon Digital, Kyanon Consulting provides end-to-end digital and technology services to retail, banking and finance, and manufacturing organizations seeking to modernize operations, improve customer engagement, and accelerate growth. The firm delivers solutions across digital strategy, enterprise and product development, system integration, workflow automation, advanced analytics, and AI-driven insights for customer experience.

"At Kyanon Consulting, our mission is to create digital impact that truly matters," said Tai Huynh, founder of Kyanon Consulting. "We equip clients with the tools, insights, and innovation needed to strengthen resilience and unlock new opportunities. Collaborating with Andersen Consulting allows us to bring our capabilities to a broader global platform and support organizations seeking scalable, high-performing technology solutions."

"Andersen Consulting continues to advance its global technology capabilities, and our collaboration with Kyanon Consulting adds depth to our platform," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "Kyanon Consulting's expertise in digital engineering, integration, and data intelligence enhances our ability to deliver comprehensive solutions across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260408163027/en/

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