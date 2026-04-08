Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Lion Rock Resources Inc. (TSXV: ROAR) (FSE: KGB) (OTCQB: LRRIF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a new gold discovery at the Volney Project in South Dakota. The majority of drill holes returned wide, continuous intervals of gold mineralization in multiple distinct zones. Together, the zones comprise a gold strike of 500 m in length, 400 m in width, and 200 m in depth (Figures 1-3). All zones remain open in every direction.

News Highlights

New Gold Discovery: Multiple distinct gold-mineralized zones identified across the Volney property. All zones remain open for expansion.

Multiple distinct gold-mineralized zones identified across the Volney property. All zones remain open for expansion. Scale Confirmed: Phase 1 drilling has confirmed gold mineralization across 500 m of an interpreted 1.6 km strike length, 400 m of width, and to 200 m vertical depth. The system remains open in all directions.

Phase 1 drilling has confirmed gold mineralization across 500 m of an interpreted 1.6 km strike length, 400 m of width, and to 200 m vertical depth. The system remains open in all directions. 100% Hit Rate: All nine drill holes returned gold mineralization (Table 1) .

All nine drill holes returned gold mineralization . Grade Concentration Within Width: Higher-grade cores consistently nested within broader mineralization, including 10.9 m @ 2.0 g/t Au within 24.8 m @ 0.8 g/t Au (VOL25-006) and 4.6 m @ 2.1 g/t Au within 36.5 m @ 0.5 g/t Au (VOL25-002)

Higher-grade cores consistently nested within broader mineralization, including 10.9 m @ 2.0 g/t Au within 24.8 m @ 0.8 g/t Au (VOL25-006) and 4.6 m @ 2.1 g/t Au within 36.5 m @ 0.5 g/t Au (VOL25-002) Stacked Zones at Depth: VOL25-006 and VOL25-009 intersected multiple gold-bearing intervals at different depths within the same hole, indicating continuity favourable for resource development.

VOL25-006 and VOL25-009 intersected multiple gold-bearing intervals at different depths within the same hole, indicating continuity favourable for resource development. Near-Surface, Bulk-Tonnage Potential: The geometry and near-surface position of the mineralization is conducive to low-cost, bulk mining methods.

The geometry and near-surface position of the mineralization is conducive to low-cost, bulk mining methods. Additional High Priority Targets Remain : Phase one drilling focused on just one high priority region of Volney. Advanced analysis of drill results and recent, comprehensive sampling, highlights strong potential for multiple gold-bearing zones distributed across the property.

: Phase one drilling focused on just one high priority region of Volney. Advanced analysis of drill results and recent, comprehensive sampling, highlights strong potential for multiple gold-bearing zones distributed across the property. Further Assays: Critical mineral assays remain pending for additional holes and will be announced when received.

Dale Ginn, President and CEO of Lion Rock, stated, "This new gold discovery at Volney is a transformational result for Lion Rock. The fact that our very first round of drilling has established a strike approximately 500 meters long, 400 meters wide, and 200 meters deep, points to a richly mineralized gold system.

It is important to add that this gold discovery sits within the same property hosting our recently confirmed critical mineral system containing multiple US Critical Minerals. Volney is demonstrating the scale and multi-commodity diversity that sets it apart from single-commodity exploration plays."

Figure 1. Plan map of the Volney Project highlighting Phase 1 drill hole locations and multiple newly identified gold-mineralized zones, demonstrating the scale and expansion potential of the discovery.



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Gold Assay Results

Table 1. Gold assay highlights from initial Phase 1 drilling at the Volney Project, South Dakota.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) VOL25-002 12.5 48.9 36.5 0.5 including 12.5 17.0 4.6 2.1 VOL25-002 90.0 92.0 2.0 2.8 VOL25-003 12.2 17.0 4.8 1.0 VOL25-003 85.3 89.8 4.4 1.4 including 85.3 86.8 1.5 2.0 VOL25-006 245.5 249.6 4.1 1.0 VOL25-006 261.6 286.4 24.8 0.8 including 267.5 278.4 10.9 2.0 VOL25-007 109.9 111.0 1.1 1.0 VOL25-009 92.6 94.2 1.6 4.1 VOL25-009 129.0 140.2 11.2 1.1 VOL25-009 145.0 151.5 6.5 1.0 VOL25-010 130.0 131.0 1.0 3.4 VOL25-011 277.0 284.5 7.5 1.0 VOL25-013 57.8 81.0 23.2 1.1 VOL25-014 26.0 28.0 2.1 5.0



Note: Reported intervals are downhole lengths. True widths are unknown. Reported grades are uncut and no capping has been applied. Analytical methods and QA/QC protocols are described below.

Figure 2. Oblique 3D view of the Volney Project, looking north-northwest, highlighting drill hole traces, multiple gold-mineralized zones, pegmatite bodies, and selected gold assay intervals.

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Figure 3. Cross section through the Rough & Ready target area, looking northwest, showing stacked gold-mineralized intervals, selected assay results, and pegmatite intervals.



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The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Carl Ginn, P.Geo., consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC)

The QA/QC protocol on the Volney property has been designed to follow industry best practices. Certified reference material and blank material were inserted at a rate of approximately 4% each. In addition, pulp and coarse duplicates were collected for approximately 10% of samples to assess consistency in mineralization and laboratory analysis.

All drill core samples were submitted to SGS Laboratories in Denver, Colorado, an independent and SO/IEC 17025-accredited facility, for sample preparation. Samples were dried at 105°C, crushed to 75% passing 2 mm, riffle split into a representative sample and a 500 g course reject, then pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. Samples prospective for Lithium mineralization were submitted for 57-element sodium peroxide fusion ICP-AES/ICP-MS analysis (GE_ICM91A50). Gold prospective samples were analysed using 30 g fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry finish (GE_FAA30V5) and 0.25g 33-element analysis by four-acid digest with an atomic emission spectroscopy finish (GE_ICP40Q12). Analysis was conducted at SGS Canada's Burnaby facility.

About Lion Rock Resources Inc.

Lion Rock Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company committed to advancing high-grade gold and lithium projects across North America. The Company's flagship asset, the Volney Project, is located in South Dakota's Black Hills, a mining-friendly jurisdiction surrounded by active gold operations. The Company is led by an award-winning team with a proven track record of mineral discoveries, project development, and financing.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", "potential", "indicative" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information is based on the current expectations of management of the Company. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation risks and uncertainties inherent in the exploration and development of mineral properties, fluctuations in commodity prices, counterparty risk, market conditions, regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. In making the forward-looking statements in this press release, the Company has applied several material assumptions. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

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Source: Lion Rock Resources Inc.