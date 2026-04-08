Diamyd Medical AB (publ): Bulletin from Diamyd Medical's Extraordinary General Meeting 2026

An Extraordinary general meeting of Diamyd Medical Aktiebolag (the "Company") was held on April 8, 2026.

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to approve the board of directors' resolution from March 23, 2026, to issue not more than 24,875,066 warrants, entailing an increase in the share capital of not more than SEK 2,522,860.285362 if all warrants are exercised. The issue constitutes the second tranche of the directed issuances announced by the Company on March 23, 2026. The right to subscribe for the new warrants shall, with deviation from the shareholder's pre-emptive rights, be granted Günther & Wikberg Holding AB solely, which acts as settlement institution in the issue together with Aqurat Fondkommission AB on behalf of a number of international institutional investors. The reason for the deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights is to fulfil the Company's obligations to deliver warrants under agreements with the institutional investors.

About Diamyd Medical

Diamyd Medical develops precision medicine therapies to prevent and treat type 1 diabetes. Retogatein (rhGAD65) formulated with alum is an investigational antigen-specific immunotherapy, designed to induce antigen-specific immune tolerance to GAD65 and preserve endogenous insulin production in individuals with type 1 diabetes who carry the HLA DR3-DQ2 gene. Retogatein has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. as well as Fast Track Designation by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of Stage 3 (clinically diagnosed symptomatic) type 1 diabetes. Fast Track Designation has also been granted for the treatment of Stage 1 and 2 (pre-symptomatic) type 1 diabetes. DIAGNODE-3, a confirmatory Phase 3 trial with potential for an accelerated approval pathway in the U.S., is being conducted at 57 clinics in eight European countries and in the U.S. in patients with recent-onset (Stage 3) type 1 diabetes. Significant results in preserving endogenous insulin production have previously been shown in a large genetically predefined patient group - both in a large-scale meta-analysis as well as in the Company's prospective European Phase 2b trial. The DIAGNODE-3 trial has only included patients from this specific patient group that carries the common genotype known as HLA DR3-DQ2, which constitutes approximately 40% of patients with type 1 diabetes in Europe and the U.S. A biomanufacturing facility is under development in Umeå, Sweden, for the manufacture of retogatein (recombinant GAD65 protein), the active ingredient in the antigen-specific immunotherapy. Diamyd Medical is a major shareholder in the stem cell company NextCell Pharma AB and in the artificial intelligence company MainlyAI AB.

Diamyd Medical's Class B share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DMYD B. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

For further information, please contact:

Ulf Hannelius, President and CEO

Phone: +46 736 35 42 41

E-mail: ulf.hannelius@diamyd.com

Niklas Axelsson, CFO

Phone: +46 72 528 23 49

E-mail: niklas.axelsson@diamyd.com

Diamyd Medical AB (publ)

Box 7349, SE-103 90 Stockholm, Sweden. Phone: +46 8 661 00 26, Fax: +46 8 661 63 68

E-mail: info@diamyd.com Reg. no.: 556242-3797 Website: https://www.diamyd.com.

Publication

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15.10 CET on April 8, 2026.