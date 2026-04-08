KRUK S.A.: Expenditure on and recoveries from debt portfolios

In line with the adopted disclosure policy, KRUK S.A. discloses the amount of expenditure on and recoveries from the management of debt portfolios purchased by the KRUK Group (Group).

Q1 2026

The nominal value of debt purchased by the Group Q1 2026 Q1 2025 change PLN 1,740m PLN 1,089m 60% The expenditure on debt portfolios purchased by the Group Q1 2026 Q1 2025 change PLN 513m PLN 229m 124% The recoveries from the management of purchased portfolios purchased by the Group Q1 2026 Q1 2025 change PLN 971m PLN 923m 5% Deviation between actual and projected recoveries* Q1 2026

PLN 34m Percentage deviation between actual and projected recoveries** Q1 2026

4%



*Position "Deviation between actual and projected recoveries, decreases on early collections in collateralised cases, payments from original creditor" in the financial statements.

**Percentage deviation between actual and projected recoveries determined as the ratio of deviation between actual and projected recoveries'* to the difference between 'actual recoveries' and 'deviation between actual and projected recoveries'*.

The finally determined financial results for Q1 2026 will be disclosed in the report of the KRUK Group for Q1 2026, scheduled for issue on April 29th 2026.

Contacts

Anna Kowalczyk

tel. no.: +48 71 790 2280

e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl



Tomasz Kaluziak

tel. no.: +48 71 345 6789

e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl

About Us

KRUK Group is a leading European player in debt management sector. The company was established in 1998 and now operates in Poland, Romania, Italy, Spain and France. KRUK is present on Warsaw Stock Exchange in Poland and is also regular issuer of bonds on Warsaw Bond Market - Catalyst.

This information is information that KRUK S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-08 15:10 CEST.