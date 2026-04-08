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WKN: A3C861 | ISIN: FI4000512488 | Ticker-Symbol: GB9
Frankfurt
08.04.26 | 08:23
1,000 Euro
+0,60 % +0,006
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0,9941,02516:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.04.2026 13:30 Uhr
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Lamor Corporation Oyj: Lamor's Kilpilahti circular oil plant operationally ready to start production ramp-up - Final safety-related installations ongoing

Lamor Corporation Plc | Press Release | April 08, 2026 at 14:29:00 EEST

During the first part of the year, Lamor has prepared to initiate the production ramp-up of the first production line at its Kilpilahti facility, which produces circular oil from plastic waste for use as feedstock by the plastics industry. As this represents a new and developing industrial sector, Lamor has worked closely with the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency (Tukes) to address all safety requirements related to the ramp-up of operations.

In early March, Lamor received a conditional approval, and at the end of the month the authorities specified, following inspections, the final requirements related to ramping up the first production line. Prior to commencing the production ramp-up, a limited number of supplementary installations related to exceptional emergency operating scenarios must be completed.

"The plant is operationally ready to begin the production ramp-up once the identified additional emergency related installations have been completed. Safety is a top priority in all our operations, and we have had constructive cooperation with the safety authorities," says Johan Grön, CEO of Lamor Recycling Oy.

"Based on current assessments, the implementation of the supplementary installations will take approximately one month. Once the requirements have been fulfilled, Lamor will commence the production ramp-up at the Kilpilahti facility without delay," Grön adds.

Lamor will issue a separate announcement once the Kilpilahti facility has produced circular oil for the first time.

Further information:
Johan Grön
CEO, Lamor Recycling Oy
040 546 41 86

About Us

Lamor is one of the world's leading providers of environmental solutions. For four decades, we have worked to clean up and prevent environmental incidents on land and at sea.

Environmental protection, soil remediation and material recycling: Our innovative technologies, services and tailored solutions, ranging from oil spill response, waste management and water treatment to soil remediation and plastic recycling, benefit customers and environments all over the world.

We are capable of vast and fast operations thanks to our connected ecosystem of local partners, steered by our experts. We have nearly 600 employees in more than 20 countries. In 2025, our turnover was 90 million euros. Lamor's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (ticker: LAMOR). Further information: www.lamor.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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