Lamor Corporation Oyj: Lamor initiates change negotiations in Finland supporting global initiative to improve efficiency

Lamor Corporation Plc | Press Release | February 26, 2026 at 09:15:00 EET

Lamor Corporation Plc (Lamor) continues to take measures to enhance the efficiency of its global operating model, to enable flexible adjustment of the company's operations and cost structure to a changing operating environment, and to strengthen the company's competitiveness and profitability.

The planned adjustment measures will affect the company's operations globally. Any potential measures leading to personnel impacts will be prepared in each country in accordance with local legislation. More detailed information on the planned impacts will be communicated and negotiated locally as the plans progress.

According to preliminary estimates, the planned measures may lead to the reduction of up to 15 positions in Finland and temporary layoffs of up to 90 days. In Finland, approximately 50 employees fall within the scope of the negotiations, which are expected to last around three weeks.

"We continue taking determined actions to improve the company's operating conditions and efficiency, and unfortunately, we cannot avoid personnel impacts alongside our other significant planned measures. We believe that the actions taken and those now planned are necessary in order for us to build a stronger Lamor," says Fred Larsen, CEO of Lamor.

Further information

Fred Larsen, CEO, Lamor Corporation Plc

+358 40 090 6311, fred.larsen@lamor.com



Nalle Stenman, CFO, Lamor Corporation Oyj

+358 40 566 8918, nalle.stenman@lamor.com

