Lamor Corporation Oyj: Inside information: Fred Larsen appointed CEO of Lamor Corporation Plc; Johan Grön transitions to CEO of Lamor Recycling Oy

Lamor Corporation Plc | Inside Information | January 27, 2026 at 09:15:00 EET

Inside information: Fred Larsen appointed CEO of Lamor Corporation Plc; Johan Grön transitions to CEO of Lamor Recycling Oy

Fred Larsen has been appointed CEO of Lamor Corporation Plc as the company's former CEO, Johan Grön, transitions to serve as CEO of Lamor Recycling Oy, leading the recycled plastic-based circular oil business. Both appointments take effect immediately. Johan Grön will continue to be a member of Lamor's Group Leadership Team.

Strategic focus to the recycled plastic-based circular oil business

Lamor's global network spanning more than 100 countries provides an excellent platform for advancing Lamor Recycling Oy's recycled plastic-based circular oil business while strongly supporting the growth and profitability of the company's other businesses. As previously communicated, Lamor sees significant growth potential in chemical plastic recycling and the production of recycled oils. The Kilpilahti plant project has progressed to a stage that requires full-time chief executive leadership and operational management. The transition of the Group CEO, Johan Grön, to lead Lamor Recycling on a full-time basis is a strategic investment in developing this circular oil business.

Dr. Johan Grön holds a doctorate in chemical engineering and has been involved in the development of Lamor's chemical plastic recycling and recycled oil business from nearly the outset. He is therefore a particularly well-suited choice to lead the recycling business at a time when, among other things, recent EU decisions to further accelerate plastic recycling underscore the international growth potential of both the Kilpilahti plant and the concept of Lamor Recycling.

Fred Larsen's return and priorities as CEO of Lamor Corporation Plc

Fred Larsen returns to operational leadership with a primary focus on developing Lamor's environmental protection, soil remediation, and restoration businesses. His main responsibilities will be to grow sales and improve profitability in these business areas, while primary responsibility for the recycled plastic-based circular oil business rests with Johan Grön.

Larsen has served as Vice Chair of Lamor's Board of Directors since 2022 and as a Board member since 1998. He previously served as CEO of Lamor from 2010-2019 and as a member of the Group Management Team from 2006-2019. Fred Larsen has over 40 years of international industry experience. He is one of Lamor's founders and serves as Chair of the Board and principal owner of Larsen Family Corporation Oy, a significant shareholder of the company. Larsen's extensive experience and long tenure with the company support the objectives set for sales growth and profitability enhancement.

"The Board is very pleased that Fred Larsen is prepared to return to operational leadership. His long experience with Lamor and the industry supports the execution of the company's strategy, the growth of sales, and the continued improvement of profitability in the environmental protection and soil remediation businesses. At the same time, the Board is very pleased that Johan Grön will move to lead Lamor Recycling on a full-time basis. Grön's transition to lead Lamor Recycling ensures continuity and strong operational management in this strategically important business, where Lamor sees significant growth potential," says Mika Ståhlberg, Chair of Lamor's Board of Directors.

"I am pleased to return to operational leadership and to focus on developing Lamor's environmental protection, soil remediation, and restoration businesses. My goal is to ensure sales growth and further improvement in profitability in these business areas, as well as the company's long-term success in global markets," comments Larsen.

"I am excited about the opportunity to focus full-time on leading Lamor Recycling. Preparations for the start-up of the Kilpilahti plant's production process are progressing as planned, and our goal is to build a profitable and sustainable recycled plastic-based circular oil business. Lamor sees significant growth potential in this business, and I am committed to realizing that potential," comments Grön.

Upon assuming the role of CEO of Lamor, Fred Larsen will resign from the company's Board of Directors with immediate effect. Larsen did not participate in the Board's decision-making regarding his appointment as CEO of Lamor Corporation Plc.

Fred Larsen's CV and photograph are attached to this release.

Further information

Mika Ståhlberg, Chair of the Board of Directors, Lamor Corporation Plc, +358 50 520 3433

Tapio Pesola, Director, Investor Relations, Communications and Strategy, Lamor Corporation Plc, +358 44 373 4693

About Us

Lamor is one of the world's leading providers of environmental solutions. For four decades, we have worked to clean up and prevent environmental incidents on land and at sea.

Environmental protection, soil remediation and material recycling: Our innovative technologies, services and tailored solutions, ranging from oil spill response, waste management and water treatment to soil remediation and plastic recycling, benefit customers and environments all over the world.

We are capable of vast and fast operations thanks to our connected ecosystem of local partners, steered by our experts. We have over 600 employees in more than 20 countries. In 2024, our turnover was 114 million euros. Lamor's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (ticker: LAMOR). Further information: www.lamor.com

Image Attachments

Fred Larsen Valokuva