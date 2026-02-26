Lamor Corporation Oyj: Inside information: Lamor updates long-term financial targets - profitable growth in focus

Lamor Corporation Plc | Inside Information | February 26, 2026 at 08:59:00 EET

Inside information: Lamor updates long-term financial targets - profitable growth in focus

Lamor's Board of Directors has decided to update the company's long-term targets and elevate profitable growth to its primary strategic priority.

Lamor's key objective is to fully realize the previously announced approximately EUR 8 million in savings in variable and fixed costs by the end of 2026 (compared to the 2024 level). The company's operating model will enable more flexible scaling of operations in line with business development under all circumstances. The company sees significant potential to improve efficiency, and the planned structural reforms are expected to enable this.

"We continue to sharpen our sales and operations through a more centralized leadership model and a streamlined leadership team. At Lamor, we believe that our broad portfolio and unique global network continue to create the foundation for significant long-term growth. Growth remains a clear objective for us, and we want to ensure that it is profitable," says Lamor's CEO Fred Larsen.

New long-term financial targets

The company's long-term financial targets (by the end of 2027) are:

Profitability: Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) over 14% of revenue

Dividend policy: Aim to distribute dividends, considering business development

Capital structure: Suitable for the company's strategy, targets, and project portfolio by maintaining a strong balance sheet

Previous long-term financial targets

The company's long-term financial targets (by the end of 2027) are:

Revenue: Increase revenue to EUR 170 million by the end of 2027.

Profitability: Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) over 14% of revenue

Dividend policy: Aim to distribute dividends, considering business development

Capital structure: Suitable for the company's strategy, targets, and project portfolio by maintaining a strong balance sheet

Further information

Fred Larsen, CEO, Lamor Corporation Plc

+358 40 090 6311, fred.larsen@lamor.com



Nalle Stenman, CFO, Lamor Corporation Oyj

+358 40 566 8918, nalle.stenman@lamor.com

