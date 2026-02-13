Lamor Oyj (publ): INSIDE INFORMATION: Lamor makes strategic changes toward a more efficient global operating model - Group Leadership Team streamlined

Lamor Corporation Oyj | Inside Information | February 13, 2026 at 17:50:00 EET

INSIDE INFORMATION: Lamor makes strategic changes toward a more efficient global operating model - Group Leadership Team streamlined

Lamor is planning to transition to a global operating model, replacing the current structure based on three market areas. The change aims to consolidate and strengthen global sales and operational leadership and enable agile scaling of operations. Similarly, the composition of the Group Leadership Team has been changed as of today.

The new operating model and the planned structural changes are expected to support the achievement of Lamor's previously announced overall efficiency improvement targets. On 31 July 2025, Lamor announced the target of achieving EUR 8 million in cost savings both above and below the gross margin by the end of 2026 compared to 2024 levels. Management has identified additional group-wide opportunities to enhance efficiency and streamline the operating model across all geographies and functions.

"We will continue to take determined measures to drive sales as well as improve our profitability and efficiency in environmental protection, remediation and restoration businesses. The planned global functional organization will support both targets. Additionally, we are about to initiate our circular oil business through the Kilpilahti plant and prepare to bring our own commercial concept to this emerging market", says Fred Larsen, CEO of Lamor.

Group Leadership Team as of 13 February 2026

As of today, the composition of Lamor's Group Management Team (GLT) will be as follows:

Fred Larsen , Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nalle Stenman , Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Richard Hill , Chief Sales Officer (CSO), Chief Operating Officer (COO)

, Chief Sales Officer (CSO), Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mervi Oikkonen , Chief People Officer (CPO)

, Chief People Officer (CPO) Johan Grön, CEO, Lamor Recycling Oy

To further align sales and operations at a strategic level, Richard Hill will assume the role of Chief Sales Officer in addition to his current role. Richard has extensive experience from customer engagement, business operations, and product development. This combination of customer insight and operational understanding provides him a strong foundation for leading the company's sales agenda going forward.

As part of the changes resulting in the discontinuation of the existing market area-based organizational structure, the current market area SVPs Rob James, Jesus Pelayo and Aziz Al-Othman will leave the company.

"I want to sincerely thank Rob, Jesus and Aziz for the valuable work they have done as SVP for our market areas and their contributions in the Group Leadership Team. They have further deepened Lamor's market understanding and strengthened our relationships with customers and partners in rapidly changing market conditions", says Larsen.

Lamor will publish its Financial Statements Release on 26 February 2026. A webinar is hosted for investors and analysts at 10.00 EET on the same day.

Further information



Fred Larsen, CEO, Lamor Corporation Plc

fred.larsen@lamor.com, +358 40 090 6311