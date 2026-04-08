Schedules First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference CallRICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) announced today that it will be changing its legal name to Everforth, Inc., effective April 24, 2026. That same day, the Company will cease trading under the New York Stock Exchange ticker symbol "ASGN" and begin trading under "EFOR".These changes are part of the Company's transformation announced on November 20, 2025, and reflect its commitment to a unified brand identity. There is no action required by the Company's stockholders with respect to the ticker symbol change. The Company's common stock will continue to be listed on the NYSE, and the CUSIP remains the same.Additionally, the Company announced today that it will host its first quarter 2026 conference call on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Company's financial results and prepared remarks will be posted to its website prior to the call.The dial-in number for this conference call is 877-407-0792 (+1-201-689-8263 outside the United States). Please reference Conference ID number 13758708. A replay of the conference call will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET April 22, 2026, until May 6, 2026. The dial-in number for the replay is 844-512-2921 (+1-412-317-6671 outside the United States) and the replay access code is 13758708. The webcast for this call will be available at www.asgn.com.About ASGN Incorporated, transitioning to Everforth, Inc.ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT solutions for commercial and government clients. In November 2025, ASGN announced its intent to rebrand to Everforth, a new parent brand unifying its seven brands - Apex Systems, Creative Circle, CyberCoders, ECS, GlideFast, TopBloc, and Quinnox - under a single identity. This transition will take place on April 24, 2026.Everforth is a leading technology and digital engineering company with six core solution areas: AI and data, cloud and infrastructure, digital engineering, customer experience, cybersecurity, and enterprise platforms. Through proprietary assets, accelerators, and proven expertise, Everforth delivers measurable outcomes that help organizations adapt, innovate, and thrive.Everforth: Adapt and Thrive.Learn more at go-everforth.com.ContactsKimberly EsterkinVice President, Investor RelationsKimberly.Esterkin@asgn.com

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