Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.: Kratos Receives $446.8 Million Space Systems Command Contract for Resilient Missile Warning and Missile Tracking Ground Management & Integration (GMI)

SAN DIEGO, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a technology company in Defense, National Security and Global Markets, has been awarded an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) with a total potential value of $446.8 million, contingent on the exercise of all options. Kratos will serve as the prime contractor supporting the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command for the Ground Management and Integration (GMI) agreement on the Resilient Missile Warning and Tracking (MWT) program.

This program is a critical initiative to develop, deploy and sustain the ground infrastructure required to operate Resilient MWT satellites in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO).

The GMI agreement supports Space Force's efforts to build and operate a resilient, integrated ground architecture capable of managing the Resilient MWT's multi-orbit satellite constellation. The Resilient MWT system provides persistent detection, tracking and custody of advanced missile threats-especially hypersonic glide vehicles and maneuvering ballistic missiles. These capabilities are vital to enhancing missile defense and providing critical data to the warfighter.

Kratos will serve as the system integrator, leading a team including Northrop Grumman, Auria, ASRC Federal Systems Solutions and Rise8, to establish fully operational primary and backup mission operations capabilities. The program will unify legacy and next-generation ground assets into a single, scalable global network, ensuring connectivity with multiple space vehicle providers and the DoW's Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution (FORGE) platform. This architecture will enable secure mission management, achieve full cyber accreditation and provide long-term sustainment, advancing a resilient ground architecture supporting current operational requirements and future threat environments.

"A globally distributed ground architecture is essential for integrating multiple satellites, providers and mission systems," said Greg Caicedo, Senior Vice-President of Kratos Space, Training and Cyber Division. "With this program, Kratos will support launches of new MEO satellites and with OpenSpace integrated with the FORGE platform to provide a Ground Resource Manager functionality, ensuring interoperability across space vehicles from multiple manufacturers."

Kratos OpenSpace is a family of solutions enabling the digital transformation of satellite ground to become a more dynamic and powerful part of the space network. OpenSpace is the first commercially available, fully orchestrated, software-defined ground system, allowing government agencies, commercial satellite operators, and service providers to adopt digital operations at their own pace and in ways that align with their mission needs and business models. For more information about the OpenSpace family visit: www.kratosspace.com/virtual-ground/platform.

"Programs like Resilient MWT require more than individual technologies. They require the engineering depth and operational experience to deliver integrated mission systems," said Phil Carrai, President of Kratos Space, Training and Cyber Division. "Kratos has extensive experience engineering, integrating and sustaining resilient ground architectures for critical space and communications missions. Our long-standing investments in advanced space and communications technologies and mission-focused engineering capabilities are enabling us to take on programs of increasing scale and importance."

Kratos' GMI award underscores the company's expanding role in strengthening critical space and national security infrastructure. As the premier integrated ground-system provider for multi-site, multi-vendor, multi-satellite operations, Kratos brings deep expertise that maximizes the value of GMI investments. The company supports multiple U.S. Government customers, including the Command and Control System-Consolidated (CCS-C) Sustainment and Resiliency (C-SAR) contract with the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command and the Space Development Agency's Advanced Fire Control Ground Infrastructure (AFCGI), as well as commercial providers worldwide.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers' mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos' approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low-cost future manufacturing which is a value add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos' comfort level. Kratos' primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, advanced vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 28, 2025, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:

Claire Cantrell

claire.cantrell@kratosdefense.com

Investor Information:

877-934-4687

investor@kratosdefense.com