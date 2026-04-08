Datavault AI Inc. Announces $750 Million in Tokenization Contracts Signed in Q1 2026, Generating $77 Million in Associated Fees

Contract Portfolio Spans Mining, and associated fees covering banking, IP licensing, etc.; Supports Full-Year 2026 Revenue Guidance of $200 Million

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT), a leader in AI-driven data valuation, monetization, credentialing, digital engagement, and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization technologies, today announced it signed $750 million in aggregate tokenization contracts during Q1 2026, generating approximately $77 million in associated fees covering banking, IP licensing, minting, and related services. These contracts support the Company's previously stated full-year 2026 revenue guidance of at least $200 million.

The $750 million in contracts signed during the quarter span four key asset categories, with tokenization fees as follows: copper and gold mining associated fees covering banking, IP licensing, etc. In conjunction with this activity, the Company also announced the planned relaunch of its core exchange platforms this quarter: the Information Data Exchange (IDE), Sports Illustrated Exchange (SIx), New York Interactive Advertising Exchange (NYIAX), and International Elements Exchange (IEE). The patented exchanges will feature enhanced AI-driven valuation, smart contracts, and transparent trading capabilities for data assets, advertising, sports NIL, and tokenized real-world assets, respectively.

"Securing $750 million in tokenization contracts during Q1 underscores the accelerating demand for our patented exchange technologies and real-world asset infrastructure," said Nathaniel T. Bradley, CEO and President of Datavault AI. "The relaunch of IDE, SIx, IEE, and NYIAX with upgraded AI features, including CLEAR, WatsonX AI, and Fiserv integrations, will further drive value creation for our partners and stakeholders, and these contract signings reinforce our confidence in our full-year 2026 revenue guidance of at least $200 million."

These contract signings build on the Company's momentum and support its previously stated full-year 2026 revenue target of at least $200 million.

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) is a pioneer in AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform delivers comprehensive solutions across its Acoustic Sciences and Data Sciences divisions.

Datavault AI's Acoustic Sciences division features WiSA, ADIO, and Sumerian patented technologies for spatial and multichannel wireless, high-definition sound transmission. The Data Science Division harnesses Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to enable experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization across industries, including sports & entertainment, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy, and more.

The Information Data Exchange (IDE) is a token exchange technology powered by Nasdaq Financial Infrastructure, the company owns and operates exchanges powered by its patented technology, including but not limited to International Elements Exchange (IEE), Sports Illustrated Exchange (SIx), New York Interactive Advertising Exchange (NYIAX), and American Political Exchange (APE). The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more at www.dvlt.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI," the "Company," "us," "our," or "we") and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future events; the Company's full-year 2026 revenue target; the anticipated launch, re-launch, and/or commercial deployment of the Information Data Exchange ("IDE"), the Company's sports-focused international NIL exchange ("SIx") being developed in exploratory collaboration with Sports Illustrated, the New York Interactive Advertising Exchange ("NYIAX"), and the International Elements Exchange ("IEE") platforms, including the expected timing, features, and capabilities thereof; the anticipated benefits of integrations with CLEAR, IBM watsonx.ai, and Fiserv technologies; the expected performance, scalability, and commercial impact of the Company's AI-driven valuation, smart contract, and trading capabilities; and the Company's business strategies, long-term objectives, and commercialization plans, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: the risk that the Company will not achieve its full-year 2026 revenue target; risks related to the Company's ability to successfully launch, deploy, and commercialize the IDE, SIx, NYIAX, and IEE platforms within the anticipated timeline or at all; risks related to the successful integration of third-party technologies, including CLEAR, IBM watsonx.ai, and Fiserv, into the Company's platforms; the risk that Datavault AI will incorrectly anticipate market trends and/or fail to successfully exploit business opportunities; the risk that regulatory changes with respect to digital assets may negatively impact the markets in which Datavault AI operates, or fail to drive revenue growth to anticipated levels; changes in market demand for Datavault AI's services and products; changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to tokenized assets; risks associated with technological development and integration; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments it may make.

Media Contact

Alan Wallace

Head of Public Relations

marketing@dvlt.ai

+1.267.817.7251

Investor Contact

Edward Barger

VP, Investor Relations

ir@dvlt.ai

ebarger@dvlt.ai

SOURCE: Datavault AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/datavault-ai-inc.-nasdaq-dvlt-announces-750-million-in-tokenizati-1155933