Red Six Aerospace, Inc.: Red 6 and Leonardo Redefine Live Air Combat Training with M-346 ATARS Integration

This collaboration pairs the world's first and only operational airborne augmented reality helmet-mounted system with the most widely adopted latest Generation, constantly evolving Fighter Lead-In Trainer (FLIT) platform, creating a live training capability that fundamentally alters the economics and realism of air combat preparation.

For decades, air forces have faced a widening gap between threat realism and training affordability. High-end adversary replication has required expensive aggressor fleets, large-force exercises, or rare access to advanced platforms. The integration of ATARS into the M-346 directly addresses that imbalance.

Training Without Constraint

With ATARS integrated, the M-346 becomes the first operational jet trainer capable of projecting full-color, wide field-of-view synthetic adversary aircraft and surface threats directly into a pilot's helmet during live flight, outdoors, in dynamic airspace, at high speed.

This allows:

Live training against peer-level adversary aircraft





Synthetic surface-to-air and integrated air defense systems





Repeatable, scalable advanced tactical scenarios





Multi-ship threat replication without physical aggressor aircraft





Dramatically reduced cost per high-end training sortie

Instead of flying against limited live adversaries, pilots can now face complex threat environments every single sortie.

The Strategic Implication

The implications extend beyond training efficiency.

As air forces worldwide accelerate investment in 5th and 6th generation capabilities, including manned-unmanned teaming, the demand for realistic, scalable, and frequent tactical training is increasing exponentially.

The introduction of ATARS-enabled training environments allows air forces to:

Increase readiness without increasing flight-hour budgets





Protect advanced airframes from excessive wear





Train against threats that may not physically exist within their inventory





Iterate tactics and procedures at operational tempo

In effect, the M-346 with ATARS functions as a sandbox for modern air combat training and doctrine development.

A Platform-Level Enhancement

The M-346 is already recognized globally as the benchmark latest generation Fighter Lead-In Trainer. With ATARS integrated, it becomes a digitally extensible training platform capable of evolving alongside emerging threat architectures.

This is not a software upgrade. It is a structural enhancement to live training capability.

By embedding advanced augmented reality into live flight operations, Leonardo and Red 6 have effectively collapsed the last boundary between Live and Virtual training environments, bringing next-generation Live, Virtual, and Constructive (LVC) ecosystems to life.

Industry Signal

For global aerospace OEMs and defense primes, the message is clear: the training layer is becoming as strategically important as the platform layer.

As modernization cycles accelerate, air forces are increasingly prioritizing capabilities that:

Increase operational availability





Reduce lifecycle cost





Enable rapid doctrinal adaptation





Integrate seamlessly across multinational architectures

The collaboration between Leonardo and Red 6 represents a decisive move into that domain.

Leadership Perspective

"We are fundamentally changing the economics and realism of military flying training," said Daniel Robinson, Founder and CEO of Red 6. "By integrating ATARS into the M-346, Leonardo is delivering a generational advantage to air forces worldwide. This allows pilots to train against relevant threats every single sortie, not just at Red Flag or Weapons School."

Giuseppe Pietroniro, Head of Simulation & Training Systems at Leonardo added:

"This integration sets a new global benchmark for advanced jet training. It enhances realism, increases readiness, and strengthens the operational value proposition of the M-346 integrated training system."

The Competitive Landscape

As air forces confront increasingly contested battlespaces, the requirement for realistic, scalable, and cost-effective training will only intensify.

The M-346 with ATARS provides a near-term, operationally deployable solution, not a concept demonstration, not a lab environment, but a field-ready capability.

For air forces evaluating next-generation training ecosystems, and for industry players assessing long-term strategic positioning, this integration marks a pivotal moment.

The training revolution is no longer theoretical. It is airborne.

Media Contact:

Daniel Ramirez

daniel.ramirez@red6ar.com

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