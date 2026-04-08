Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting of Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Aarhus, 8 April 2026

Company Announcement No. 13/2026

The Annual General Meeting of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (the Company) took place on Wednesday 8 April 2026.

Resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting

1. The Board of Directors' report on the Company's activities during the past year

The Annual General Meeting took note of the Board of Directors' report.

2. Presentation and adoption of the Annual Report

The audited Annual Report 2025 was adopted.

3. Resolution for the allocation of the result of the year according to the adopted Annual Report

The Board of Directors proposed an allocation of the result of the year, including a dividend of DKK 0.74 per share to be paid out for the financial year 2025. The proposal was approved.

4. Presentation and advisory vote on the Remuneration Report

The Annual General Meeting approved the Remuneration Report 2025 presented for an advisory vote.

5. Approval of the Board of Directors' remuneration

The Board of Directors proposed a basic remuneration of DKK 526,590 per board member, an increase of 8 percent (with the Chair receiving three times that and the Deputy Chair twice the basic remuneration). In addition, an 8 percent increase in both the level of the Board Committee fee and the Committee Chair fee was proposed. The proposed changes in remuneration were approved.

6. Election of members to the Board of Directors

Anders Erik Runevad, Bruno Stéphane Emmanuel Bensasson, Claudio Facchin, Eva Merete Søfelde Berneke, Helle Thorning-Schmidt, Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, Karl-Henrik Sundström, and Lena Marie Olving were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. Anders Boyer-Søgaard was elected as new member of the Board of Directors.

7. Appointment of auditor

Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-appointed as auditor of the Company in respect of statutory financial and sustainability reporting.

8. Proposals from the Board of Directors

8.1 Reduction of the Company's share capital

A reduction of the share capital from nominally DKK 201,973,452.00 to nominally DKK 199,112,292.00 through cancellation of treasury shares (distribution to the shareholders), was approved.

8.2 Amendment of the name of the region in which the general meeting may be conducted

The amendment of article 4(2) of the Articles of Association to reflect the establishment of the new Region of Eastern Denmark which will come into effect on 1 January 2027, was approved.

8.3 Renewal of the authorisation to acquire treasury shares

The Board of Directors' authorisation to acquire treasury shares in the period until 31 December 2027 up to an aggregate of 10 percent of the Company's share capital at the time of the authorisation, was approved.

9. Authorisation of the chair of the general meeting

The chair (with a right of substitution) was authorised to file and register the adopted resolutions with the Danish Business Authority and make such amendments as requested by the Danish Business Authority.

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After the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors held its constituting board meeting. At the meeting, Anders Runevad and Karl-Henrik Sundström were re-elected as Chair and Deputy Chair of the Board, respectively.

Contact details

Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark

Daniel Patterson, Vice President

Investor Relations

Tel: +45 2669 2725

Frederik Holm Jacobsen, Senior Specialist

Investor Relations

Tel: + 45 2835 3365