Asetek A/S: Asetek - 2025 Financial Results and Annual Report

Asetek today reported full year 2025 revenue of $41.5 million, compared to $52.5 million in 2024. Sealed loop cooling unit shipments for 2025 totaled 0.7 million compared with 0.8 million in 2024.

Revenue and unit shipment changes reflect fewer shipments of liquid cooling products which were negatively impacted by increased tariffs on products imported to the U.S., particularly from China, and a shift in demand toward lower-end products.

Gross margin was 41.2% in 2025 compared with 41.8% in 2024. The change reflects a change in product mix and the recent price sensitivity in the gaming hardware market. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.7 million in 2025, compared with positive $0.3 million in 2024.

Asetek's total assets at December 31, 2025, were $84.8 million, compared with $79.4 million at the end of 2024.

On March 30, 2026, Asetek announced revenue and EBITDA expectations for 2026.

Please see the attached 2025 annual report for more details. The annual report will be made available online at www.asetek.com, as well as through news agencies.

For questions or further information, please contact

CFO Peter Dam Madsen, +45 2080 7200, email: investor.relations@asetek.com

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK), is a developer and manufacturer of high-quality gaming hardware. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China and Taiwan.

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