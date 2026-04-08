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WKN: A1T85G | ISIN: DK0060477263 | Ticker-Symbol: A31
Frankfurt
08.04.26 | 08:13
0,222 Euro
+7,00 % +0,015
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASETEK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASETEK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2110,24519:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.04.2026 16:00 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Asetek A/S: Asetek - 2025 Financial Results and Annual Report

Asetek today reported full year 2025 revenue of $41.5 million, compared to $52.5 million in 2024. Sealed loop cooling unit shipments for 2025 totaled 0.7 million compared with 0.8 million in 2024.

Revenue and unit shipment changes reflect fewer shipments of liquid cooling products which were negatively impacted by increased tariffs on products imported to the U.S., particularly from China, and a shift in demand toward lower-end products.

Gross margin was 41.2% in 2025 compared with 41.8% in 2024. The change reflects a change in product mix and the recent price sensitivity in the gaming hardware market. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.7 million in 2025, compared with positive $0.3 million in 2024.

Asetek's total assets at December 31, 2025, were $84.8 million, compared with $79.4 million at the end of 2024.

On March 30, 2026, Asetek announced revenue and EBITDA expectations for 2026.

Please see the attached 2025 annual report for more details. The annual report will be made available online at www.asetek.com, as well as through news agencies.

For questions or further information, please contact
CFO Peter Dam Madsen, +45 2080 7200, email: investor.relations@asetek.com

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK), is a developer and manufacturer of high-quality gaming hardware. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China and Taiwan.

Attachment:
https://attachment.news.eu.nasdaq.com/a52be54d952c3312bf23edd2335793005

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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