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WKN: 910292 | ISIN: FR0000038242 | Ticker-Symbol: QTL
Tradegate
08.04.26 | 17:52
22,100 Euro
+3,03 % +0,650
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LUMIBIRD SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LUMIBIRD SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,90022,30019:29
22,05022,20019:22
Actusnews Wire
08.04.2026 17:53 Uhr
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LUMIBIRD MEDICAL ACCELERATES ASIA PACIFIC EXPANSION WITH FUTURE ACQUISITION OF BIZ MEDIC SDN BHD TO FORM NEW SOUTHEAST ASIAN HUB

Lannion, 8 April 2026 - 5:45 pm

LUMIBIRD MEDICAL ACCELERATES ASIA PACIFIC EXPANSION WITH FUTURE ACQUISITION OF BIZ MEDIC SDN BHD TO FORM NEW SOUTHEAST ASIAN HUB

The LUMIBIRD Group (FR0000038242 - LBIRD), the European leader in laser technologies, announces that its subsidiary Lumibird Medical has signed an agreement to acquire its long-term distribution partner, BIZ MEDIC SDN BHD, based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This move marks the future establishment of Lumibird Medical Southeast Asia, a new hub designed to serve as the group's primary engine for growth in the world's most high-potential ophthalmology market.

The transition from a distribution model to a direct subsidiary reflects Lumibird Medical's commitment to the Asia Pacific region. Southeast Asia represents a critical demographic frontier for eye care, characterized by:

  • High clinical demand: The region faces some of the world's highest rates of vision impairment (myopia) and ophthalmic pathologies (glaucoma and retinal diseases).
  • Rapid infrastructure growth: Increasing healthcare investment across the region provides a massive runway for advanced diagnostic and therapeutic laser technologies.

This new office will centralise operations in the region, with the simultaneous closure of the representative office in Thailand and the subsidiary in India.

BIZ MEDIC SDN BHD has been an integral partner to Lumibird Medical since its foundation in 2004. By integrating BIZ MEDIC's deep local expertise with Lumibird Medical's global capabilities, Lumibird Medical Southeast Asia is positioned to provide unparalleled service and direct clinical support to surgeons and clinics across the region.

"This acquisition is a pivotal step in our global strategy," said Jean-Marc Gendre, Director of Lumibird Medical. "Southeast Asia is not just a growing market; it is the most populous region with the highest unmet needs in ophthalmology. By establishing this office, we are moving closer to our customers and patients, ensuring that our life-changing technologies are supported by a world-class regional service center."

The transaction is expected to be completed in the coming months, subject to obtaining certain local regulatory approvals. The new hub will consolidate the distribution of the Quantel Medical, Optotek Medical and Ellex portfolios, ensuring a unified brand presence and a specialized focus on the unique regulatory and clinical requirements of the Southeast Asian landscape.

Lumibird Medical thus rationalises its operations while the Group continues to explore the potential sale of its medical division, the outcome of which remains uncertain.

Next information: publication of Q1 2026 revenue, on 27 april 2026, after close of trading

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading laser specialists. With over 50 years' experience and expertise in solid-state, diode and fibre laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and distributes high-performance laser solutions via two divisions: Photonics and Medical. The Photonics Division designs and produces components, lasers and systems for the defence and space, environment, topography and security, industrial and scientific, and medtech markets. The Medical branch designs and produces medical diagnostic and treatment systems for ophthalmology.

The result of the October 2017 merger between the Keopsys and Quantel Groups, LUMIBIRD, with more than 1,000 employees and €225.6m in sales in 2025, is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris. FR0000038242 - LBIRD www.lumibird.com
LUMIBIRD has been a member of Euronext Tech Leaders since 2022.

Contacts

LUMIBIRD
Marc Le Flohic
Chairman and CEO
Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00
info@lumibird.com		LUMIBIRD
Andrew Moysey
Chief Financial Officer
Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00
info@lumibird.com		ACTUS finance & communication
Mathieu Calleux
Relations investisseurs
Tel. +33(0) 1 53 65 37 91
lumibird@actus.fr

nto

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97486-260408lumibird-cp-bizmedic-enfinal.pdf

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