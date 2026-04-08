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WKN: A2DHZ4 | ISIN: NL0012059018 | Ticker-Symbol: EYX
Tradegate
08.04.26 | 18:22
68,15 Euro
+2,33 % +1,55
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
EXOR NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXOR NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,1568,3519:30
68,1068,3519:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.04.2026 17:54 Uhr
86 Leser
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Exor N.V.: Exor Press Release - Png and Della Chiesa Nominations

Amsterdam, 8 April 2026

EXOR NOMINATES TEMASEK CFO PNG CHIN YEE AND BENEDETTO DELLA CHIESA TO ITS BOARD

Exor nominates Png Chin Yee and Benedetto Della Chiesa as non-executive members of its Board of Directors, subject to approval at the Company's next Annual General Meeting on 20 May 2026.

Ms. Png joined Temasek in July 2011 and was appointed President of Temasek Singapore on 1 April 2026, while continuing to serve as Chief Financial Officer, a role she has held since 1 January 2023. During her time at Temasek, she has helmed several pivotal roles, including leading Financial Services and taking on senior positions in China and within the Portfolio Strategy and Risk Group. Prior to Temasek, Ms. Png was at UBS AG, where she co-headed the Financial Institutions Group for Asia investment banking.

Mr. Della Chiesa founded VCDC, a family investment company operating on both public and private markets, in 2023. Since 2021, he has also been a Director of Argo 3, a venture capital investment vehicle promoted by Ulixes Capital VC fund. Before transitioning his career to the financial services industry, he held several managerial positions in the sports sector, with a focus on sponsorships and business development.

ABOUT EXOR

Exor N.V. (AEX: EXO) has been building great companies since its foundation by the Agnelli Family. For more than a century, Exor has made successful investments worldwide, applying a culture that combines entrepreneurial spirit and financial discipline. Its portfolio is principally made up of companies in which Exor is the largest shareholder including Ferrari, Stellantis, Philips and CNH.

For more information, please contact Investor Relations at ir@exor.com or Media at media@exor.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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