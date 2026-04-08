Exor N.V.: Exor Press Release - Png and Della Chiesa Nominations

Amsterdam, 8 April 2026

EXOR NOMINATES TEMASEK CFO PNG CHIN YEE AND BENEDETTO DELLA CHIESA TO ITS BOARD

Exor nominates Png Chin Yee and Benedetto Della Chiesa as non-executive members of its Board of Directors, subject to approval at the Company's next Annual General Meeting on 20 May 2026.

Ms. Png joined Temasek in July 2011 and was appointed President of Temasek Singapore on 1 April 2026, while continuing to serve as Chief Financial Officer, a role she has held since 1 January 2023. During her time at Temasek, she has helmed several pivotal roles, including leading Financial Services and taking on senior positions in China and within the Portfolio Strategy and Risk Group. Prior to Temasek, Ms. Png was at UBS AG, where she co-headed the Financial Institutions Group for Asia investment banking.

Mr. Della Chiesa founded VCDC, a family investment company operating on both public and private markets, in 2023. Since 2021, he has also been a Director of Argo 3, a venture capital investment vehicle promoted by Ulixes Capital VC fund. Before transitioning his career to the financial services industry, he held several managerial positions in the sports sector, with a focus on sponsorships and business development.

ABOUT EXOR

Exor N.V. (AEX: EXO) has been building great companies since its foundation by the Agnelli Family. For more than a century, Exor has made successful investments worldwide, applying a culture that combines entrepreneurial spirit and financial discipline. Its portfolio is principally made up of companies in which Exor is the largest shareholder including Ferrari, Stellantis, Philips and CNH.

For more information, please contact Investor Relations at ir@exor.com or Media at media@exor.com.