

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Exor NV (EXO.AS), a holding company, reported a net loss for the full year, hurt by a negative change in fair value of investment activities.



For the 12-month period to December 31, 2025, the company posted a net loss of EUR 3.793 billion, or EUR 18.48 per share, compared with a net income of EUR 14.671 billion, or EUR 67 per share, last year.



Loss before tax was EUR 3.695 billion as against the previous year's profit of EUR 14.742 billion.



The change in fair value of investment activities was negative EUR 4.299 billion, compared with positive EUR 14.260 billion last year. Dividend income decreased to EUR 781 million from EUR 1.135 billion a year ago.



Net asset value was EUR 33.241 billion, less than the EUR 38.212 billion in 2024. Net asset value per share also moved down to EUR 164.4 from the prior year's EUR 178.8 per share.



For fiscal 2025, the company will pay a dividend of EUR 0.49 per share on May 27 to shareholders of record as of May 26.



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