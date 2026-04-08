Ascendis Pharma to List Ordinary Shares Directly on Nasdaq

- Ordinary shares expected to commence trading on Nasdaq on April 20, 2026 following exchange of all American Depositary Shares (ADSs)

- ADS holders will receive one ordinary share listed on Nasdaq for each ADS held

- Simplified listing structure intended to enable enhanced depth and breadth of ownership



COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) today announced that it plans to list its ordinary shares directly on Nasdaq, effective at the opening of trading on April 20, 2026.

As part of the transition to a direct listing of ordinary shares on The Nasdaq Global Select Market, all outstanding ADSs will be exchanged for ordinary shares. Each ADS currently eligible for trading will be exchanged for one ordinary share, which will be listed and commence trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the Company's existing ticker symbol "ASND" on April 20, 2026.

"As we transform into a leading global biopharma company, we believe a direct listing of our ordinary shares will broaden access to global investment in Ascendis," said Scott T. Smith, Chief Financial Officer of Ascendis Pharma. "In addition, we believe a direct listing may also facilitate inclusion in certain equity indexes, which could result in further enhanced institutional ownership and trading liquidity for ASND shares."

The ordinary shares will trade under a new CUSIP number K08588103 and ISIN DK0060606333, replacing the existing ADS CUSIP and ISIN. A list of frequently asked questions related to the listing of ordinary shares and exchange of ADSs will be made available on the Investors & News section of the Ascendis Pharma website at https://investors.ascendispharma.com.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on applying our innovative TransCon technology platform to make a meaningful difference for patients. Guided by our core values of Patients, Science, and Passion, and following our algorithm for product innovation, we apply TransCon to develop new therapies that demonstrate best-in-class potential to address unmet medical needs. Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has additional facilities in Europe and the United States. Please visit ascendispharma.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding Ascendis' future operations, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) the contemplated timing and implementation of the exchange of ADSs for ordinary shares, (ii) the contemplated listing and trading of ordinary shares on The Nasdaq Global Select Market, and (iii) the anticipated benefits of the direct listing of ordinary shares. Ascendis may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Ascendis makes, including the following: risks that the exchange of ADSs for ordinary shares may not be completed on the anticipated timeline or at all; risks related to the eligibility of the ordinary shares for clearance and holding in The Depository Trust Company system; the possibility that ordinary shares may not be approved for listing on The Nasdaq Global Select Market, or that listing may be delayed or subject to conditions; risks that trading in ordinary shares on Nasdaq may be less liquid or result in different trading dynamics than trading in ADSs; potential adverse tax consequences to ADS holders in connection with the exchange of ADSs for ordinary shares; and risks related to the impact of the exchange of ADSs for ordinary shares on the Company's other outstanding securities. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ascendis' business in general, see Ascendis' Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 11, 2026, and Ascendis' other future reports filed with, or submitted to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future licensing, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments that Ascendis may enter into or make. Ascendis does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Ascendis, Ascendis Pharma, the Ascendis Pharma logo, and TransCon are trademarks owned by the Ascendis Pharma group.© April 2026 Ascendis Pharma A/S.



