Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name William John Charles Hemmings 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC b) LEI 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary 2.5p shares GB00BN455J50 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition for own account c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 347.102 pence per share 7,250 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 7,250 ordinary 2.5p shares 347.102 pence per share e) Date of the transaction 08 April 2026 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Mark Pope, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC