Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 28

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

LEI: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 27 April 2026 was 363.00p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

28 April 2026