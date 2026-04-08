

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arxis Inc., a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, announced the launch of its initial public offering of 37.7 million shares of Class A common stock.



The company expects the IPO to be priced between $25.00 and $28.00 per share. Arxis said its shares are expected to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker 'ARXS.'



The offering is being led by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley and Jefferies as joint lead book-running managers. Additional book-running managers include Citigroup and RBC Capital Markets, along with several other financial institutions.



Arxis designs and manufactures proprietary electronic and mechanical engineered components used in mission-critical applications.



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