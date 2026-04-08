Perpetuals.com: Perpetuals Launches Quantum Resilient Security Service to Strengthen Encryption Standards Across Financial Markets

Service designed for financial institutions, trading platforms, payment networks, enterprise security providers, and others who rely on encryption and face inevitable threats from quantum computing

Can be integrated into existing systems, enabling organizations to enhance security without affecting integrations, workflows, or regulatory compliance

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Perpetuals.com Ltd (NASDAQ:PDC), the AI-powered financial services company that is leveling the playing field for traders, today announced the launch of Quantum-Resilience-as-a-Service (QRaaS), a new security offering that helps organizations strengthen their encryption in the face of emerging risks posed by quantum computing.

Advances in quantum computing are expected to challenge the security of widely used cryptographic systems. Many of today's encryption methods rely on mathematical problems and random number generation that could become breakable with sufficiently powerful quantum machines.

Researchers at Google Quantum AI have calculated that a superconducting quantum computer could crack the elliptic curve cryptography securing Bitcoin and Ethereum transactions in approximately nine minutes, using fewer than 500,000 physical qubits, hardware already within the scaling range of platforms demonstrated in the lab. At current valuations, 6.9 million Bitcoin are vulnerable to quantum attack right now, and with real-world asset tokenization projected to expand quantum-exposed holdings nearly tenfold by 2030, the threat is growing faster than most institutions are moving to address it.

Perpetuals is meeting that need now, with QRaaS designed for organizations that rely on strong encryption, from financial institutions and payment networks to enterprise security systems and government communications. Perpetuals's QRaaS effectively strengthens the security of every transaction, without altering the end-user experience.

Perpetuals's QRaaS integrates seamlessly with existing systems, including environments built on widely adopted cryptographic standards such as RSA, AES, and TLS. Instead of requiring new algorithms or system-wide modifications, the service strengthens existing key generation processes by supplying quantum-resilient entropy, improving the randomness, unpredictability, and security of cryptographic keys. As part of this offering, Perpetuals has developed multiple integration options around dedicated PCIe-based quantum random number generator (QRNG) hardware and software for direct deployment within client rack infrastructure, generating non-deterministic random material from quantum physical processes. QRaaS is offered through flexible deployment options, including colocation, managed server environments, and an Entropy-as-a-Service API.

"As quantum computing advances, existing encryption standards are increasingly vulnerable. Sensitive data can be harvested today and held for decryption later, creating a real and present security challenge for organizations handling valuable information," said Patrick Gruhn, CEO of Perpetuals. "At the same time, stronger entropy and more resilient key generation are already essential for improving cryptographic security today, regardless of when quantum systems mature. QRaaS enables organizations to strengthen their security immediately, without the need for disruptive changes to existing systems."

QRaaS is hosted in carrier-grade data centers in Germany and the United States, designed to ensure high performance, resilience, and compliance for institutional users. The service includes built-in controls, monitoring, and audit capabilities to support compliance with regulatory and industry standards across all markets.

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About Perpetuals.com Ltd

Perpetuals.com Ltd (NASDAQ: PDC) is a fintech company developing AI-powered trading products and prediction markets, with a global footprint across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its mission is to reduce risk through empowering retail users with intuitive, secure, and efficient trading experiences across multiple asset classes.

Perpetuals's proprietary trading platform, Kronos X, combines advanced AI and data analysis. The technology is trained on billions of trades, monitors market activity in real time, identifies patterns for trading and risk decisions, and provides multi-asset coverage with self-clearing blockchain-based settlement. The company's licensed European Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) infrastructure and Kronos X multi-asset exchange platform operate with full MiFID II, MiCA, DORA, and EMIR compliance.

For more information, visit www.perpetuals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements set forth in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Words such as "expect", "will", "positions", "advancing", "aligning", and other similar expressions may indicate forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain such words. These statements reflect the company's current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including regulatory approvals, completion of the announced transaction, market conditions, and risks detailed in the company's SEC filings, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and contingencies. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out by the company underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

press@perpetuals.com

Investor Relations:

ir@perpetuals.com

SOURCE: Perpetuals.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/perpetuals-launches-quantum-resilient-security-service-to-strengthen-1155973